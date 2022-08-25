Again this season PrepsKC is partnering with BeYOUnion.com to find the best games and the best fans during the regular season. Starting week now with week No. 1 six games will be selected as candidates for the BeYOUnion.com Game of the Week. Fans will be asked to vote for their game as the Game of the Week. Each week the teams in the winning game each receiving $250 for their program courtesy of BeYOUnion.com.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO