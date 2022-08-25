ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prepskc.com

Move the Chains: Chris Duderstadt 8/28

With Week 1 of high school football on the Kansas side set for Friday, I couldn’t be much more excited to start my fourth season with PrepsKC. Whether it’s been with PrepsKC or when I was sports reporting full-time with the Shawnee Dispatch and Lawrence Journal-World, one of my favorite things about the beginning of a new school year has been to see the improvements that athletes make in the offseason.
SHAWNEE, KS
prepskc.com

Get out the vote

Again this season PrepsKC is partnering with BeYOUnion.com to find the best games and the best fans during the regular season. Starting week now with week No. 1 six games will be selected as candidates for the BeYOUnion.com Game of the Week. Fans will be asked to vote for their game as the Game of the Week. Each week the teams in the winning game each receiving $250 for their program courtesy of BeYOUnion.com.
KANSAS CITY, MO
prepskc.com

Giving a lift

Comcast is excited to bring a high-speed Internet enabled Lift Zone to the Olathe Unit of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. The latest Comcast’s first Lift Zone in Olathe, located at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City, Olathe Unit, opened in March. With this opening, there are now three active Lift Zones in the Greater Kansas City Area—two in Independence at the Boys & Girls Clubs and this new addition at the Olathe Unit.
OLATHE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy