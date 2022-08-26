Read full article on original website
Straight outta Yellow Springs: the incomparable Issa Ali
Some people just stand out. They make heads turn in a room, they make people gawk at the mall. A few people in life are stars, and then a fewer number are even bigger stars…stars that burn just a little brighter than the others. You know ‘em when you see 'em. And in that category, you can place Issa Ali.
WYSO Weekend: August 28, 2022
Foster Home Shortage: There is a shortage of foster homes in Ohio, and local service agencies say it was a chronic problem made worse by the pandemic. To find out more about this, WYSO’s Jerry Kenney Spoke with Craig Rickett - associate director of Montgomery County Job and Family Services Children's Services Division.
“Rally for Recovery” takes over downtown Dayton
Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event was hosted by Families of Addicts, an organization at the center of the substance use disorder treatment community in the Miami Valley. They hold weekly meetings with support groups and more. They also...
WYSO Morning News Update: August 30, 2022
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 30, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (Statehouse News Bureau) - Honda and the Korean company LG are planning a $4 billion electric vehicle battery making factory in the US, and there are strong indications that it may end up in Ohio. This comes eight months after Intel announced a $20 billion computer chip making plant that could grow into the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing facility. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.
WYSO Noonish News Update: Trotwood wetland to be restored and Clark County thief to be sentenced
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for August 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:. (WYSO) Hundreds of people came out to Courthouse Square for this year’s "Rally for Recovery." The event is hosted by Families of Addicts. The signature moment of the event is the balloon launch, when FOA releases a thousand balloons. It symbolizes people who were lost to substance abuse and those who are still fighting it.
'We're really tired' Local food banks continue to struggle with higher food costs and cancelled orders
Ohio’s network of Feeding America food banks receive truckloads of food from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). Through the program, the USDA purchases a variety of foods and distributes it to different organizations across the country. But right now, manufacturers can’t meet the demand and hundreds of orders have been canceled.
Officials explain how the City of Dayton's Mediation Response Unit works
Not every dispute needs a police officer. That’s why on May 23, 2022, the City of Dayton introduced its 911 alternative response. The Mediation Response Unit specializes in non-violent situations that involve a conflict. That ranges from family disputes to a neighbor’s dog that has been barking for the past 6 hours.
