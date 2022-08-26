Photos: Packers fall to Chiefs in preseason finale

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping they will be able to bounce back after a rough 2021 campaign. Kirk Cousins certainly has the weapons at his disposal to lead Minnesota to success, as Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen all figure to play big roles in the offense this upcoming season. One guy who doesn’t […]
The Dallas Cowboys traded away four-time Pro Bowler Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March. Michael Gallup is currently the No. 2 wide receiver on Dallas' depth chart but is coming back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season. Newcomer James Washington is also currently...
College football is upon us and we have quite a doozy for Week 1 as the No. 11 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game televised on ABC at 12:30 PST.
For a contest that was scheduled well in advance, those who thought this was going to be a premiere matchup couldn’t have guessed how big this game would become. Not only are the Bulldogs the defending national champs, but they’ll also be facing their former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who has moved 3,000 miles to become the head coach of the Oregon Ducks.
While...
One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2023 class is Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star EDGE Keon Keeley. The 6-foot-6, 245 pound prospect was committed to Notre Dame for more than a year, but backed off his pledge to the Fighting Irish on Aug. 17. Today, Alabama is believed...
