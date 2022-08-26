ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Week One: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- The Big 12 kicks off its 2022 football season with a full slate of games in Week 1, including a pair of Thursday night lidlifters highlighted by WVU - Pitt in the Backyard Brawl, two Friday games featuring a very interesting TCU visit to Colorado, and a concluding Saturday with six mostly tuneups. However, getting to see the entire league in action on the first weekend is an excellent way to start the year.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Elmer “Dale” Mealey

JANE LEW- Elmer “Dale” Mealey, 61, of Weston, slipped gently into the arms of the Lord on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He passed in the comfort of his home and under the compassionate care of West Virginia Hospice of Buckhannon. Dale was born in Weston on September 22,...
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Glenville State University Homecoming events planned for October

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University will celebrate its annual Homecoming during the week of Oct. 10, culminating with the parade and football game Oct. 15. A number of events are planned throughout the week for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. Everyone is encouraged to make...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Kari-Beth Law

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Philanthropic support is boosting student access to Healthy Minds Univer…
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Football
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
WVNews

The Thrift opens in Kingwood

KINGWOOD — Gloria Lobb said she loves working for herself. Lobb owns The Thrift, a thrift store located on W.Va. 7 at the Old Indian Rocks Plaza, beside Madness Motorsports. “I like finding unique stuff for my shop,” Lobb said. “I grew up with a natural skill when it comes to dealing with the public. It was instilled in me from my parents. My Dad was in the construction business and he did a little wheeling and dealing on the side.”
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

ATC

KINGWOOD — Preston County Routes 26/26, Irona Avenue, and 26/27, Snider Loop, both known locally as Oaks Loop, will be closed 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Wednesday, Aug. 31, for paving. The entire length of the road will be closed due to the size and type of equipment...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

WVU fraternity suspended over reported hazing incidents

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University suspended a fraternity Tuesday over reported hazing incidents, the school said. The interim suspension of Pi Kappa Phi fraternity prevents it from all recruitment activities along with participating or attending social functions, WVU said in a news release.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bees#Football Team#American Football#Wv News
WVNews

Board of ed debates grading policy

KINGWOOD — The grading system at Preston High was again discussed by the Preston County Board of Education at its most recent meeting. In a presentation at the beginning of the meeting,teacher and former board member Ann Robb said she had just learned about mastery learning at Preston High School.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Barbara Jean Gum

JANE LEW- Barbara Jean Gum, 85, of Camden, passed away in the comfort of her home on August 26, 2022, with her loving daughter by her side. She was born in Lewis County on May 5, 1937, a daughter of the late John Ross Cawthon and Irene Catherine Duvall Cawthon. In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by one son, James “Jay” Grover Gum III; one son-in-law, Stephen McDougal; and one brother, Jerry Cawthon.
CAMDEN, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University suspends Pi Kappa Phi fraternity amid hazing investigation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University suspended the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity Tuesday for reported hazing incidents in violation of the Student Conduct Code. The interim suspension went into effect immediately and prevents Pi Kappa Phi from all recruitment activities, as well as participating, organizing or attending social functions, among other restrictions.
MORGANTOWN, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

Carolyn Devine

FRIENDSVILLE — Carolyn Marie Devine, 61, of Friendsville and Oceanside, Calif. died unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. She was born Jan. 16, 1959 and was the daughter of the late Arthur Laverne and Eileen Marie Devine.
OCEANSIDE, CA
WVNews

Canaan Valley offers Labor Day weekend fun

DAVIS — Featuring live music, scenic chairlift rides and a host of activities for the whole family, Canaan Valley Resort offers an escape from the late summer heat and an opportunity to celebrate the end of summer this Labor Day Weekend, Sept. 2-5. “While it’s oppressively hot across West Virginia and the surrounding region, it’s typically 10 degrees cooler in Canaan Valley,” said Matt Baker, general manager at Canaan Valley Resort.
DAVIS, WV
WVNews

YCF grant applications due Sept. 19

MORGANTOWN – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia and YCF Community Grants. All applications are available online at www.ycfwv.org and most are due by Sept.19.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

Fall Festival 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newburg ball field by the Newburg Volunteer Fire Department. Pumpkin Patch, candy apples, Halloween egg hunt and many more games for the kids.
NEWBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy