Photos: Packers fall to Chiefs in preseason finale

College football is upon us and we have quite a doozy for Week 1 as the No. 11 Oregon Ducks take on the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game televised on ABC at 12:30 PST. For a contest that was scheduled well in advance, those who thought this was going to be a premiere matchup couldn’t have guessed how big this game would become. Not only are the Bulldogs the defending national champs, but they’ll also be facing their former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, who has moved 3,000 miles to become the head coach of the Oregon Ducks. While...

EUGENE, OR ・ 13 MINUTES AGO