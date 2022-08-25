Read full article on original website
Education leaders to release performance grades for schools across North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — State Department of Public Instruction leaders will announce on Thursday which public schools are considered low performing. Education reporter Jonathan Lowe asked officials how the pandemic played a role and Charlotte-Mecklenburg School’s plan to address the report. The letter grades are from last school year. The...
No teacher strike in western NC, despite Buncombe County Commissioner calling for one
Following Buncombe County Commissioner Amanda Edwards' calls for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, the North Carolina Association of Educators announced teachers are not planning to strike at this time. “We are not planning to strike. However, the sentiment behind her statement is true,” Buncombe County Association of Educators president...
School year begins with almost 400 teaching vacancies in major North Carolina district
Almost 400 teaching positions remain open as students return to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in North Carolina on Monday. In addition to the 390 teaching positions that remain unfilled, there are an additional 38 vacancies for bus drivers, according to a spokesperson for the district. The shortage affects the second-largest school district...
CFCC Associate Degree in Nursing program receives top rank in N.C.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced Aug. 30 that its Associate Degree Nursing program was ranked highest in the state by NursingProcess.org. Among the 90 statewide programs examined, the CFCC ADN program ranked first. According to the release, rankings were based on the following areas:. Academic quality.
From prison programs to academies, community colleges are changing communities
Welcome to Awake58 – your weekly round-up of the latest community college news from across North Carolina and the country. Last week, we highlighted the search process for the next System president, featured a collaboration between Central Carolina and faith leaders, and more. You may read that edition by clicking here.
On first day of school, Fayetteville 6-year-old put on bus by mistake
A Fayetteville mom waited for two hours to pick up her son at school, only to learn that he'd been put on a bus home, where no one was waiting to greet him.
Families excited – some with concerns – as central NC students head back to school
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several families in the Triangle told CBS 17 on Sunday that they’re excited to see children head back to school. “We’re incredibly excited to get back into the routine of school and see our friends again that we haven’t seen,” said Zoe Winston, a Wake County Public Schools parent.
First day of school active ones for students, staff, parents
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of students all over Eastern North Carolina joined others across the state for the first day of public school on Monday. It was an early start for children, parents, teachers and staff as school buses hit the road and children were equipped with school supplies, backpacks, lunches and more. Administration […]
Live updates: Back-to-school on the N.C. coast
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Students in districts across the area are heading back to school. We are following all of the days events to keep students, parents and teachers up to date. You can also check out some of the viewer submitted photos showing students as they head back to the classroom.
First day of school: Thousands of North Carolina students return to classes
Where has the summer gone? Thousands of students return to traditional calendar schools Monday in districts across North Carolina. Wake County is the largest district in the state, serving 159,000 students. The system operates 198 schools. Two new schools are opening this year, Apex Friendship Elementary and Barton's Pond Elementary.
North Carolina School Bus Stop Laws and FAQs
Posted on North Carolina School Bus Safety website:. In the last ten years, North Carolina legislature's have passed successive bills that increased penalties and closed loopholes on school stop-arm violations. The 2009, House Bill 440 (Nicholas Adkins School Bus Safety Act in memory of the 16 year old student killed when a driver did not stop for a stopped school bus), added one critical provision to an existing law - allowing the use of automated camera and video recording systems to detect and prosecute violators.
List of college scholarships available for North Carolina students
We put together a long list of scholarships for North Carolina students and got advice for how to find more (and snag them!).
North Carolina's largest districts deal with bus driver shortages
MT. AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy City Schools bus drivers say they’re in a better position than in years past when it comes to driver shortages. Mount Airy City Schools only has two bus driver vacancies heading into the new school year, although the state’s largest districts are still facing shortages. Wake County Public Schools still needs more than 200 bus drivers, Guilford County Schools needs more than 50 drivers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs more than 40.
DPS cafeteria employees participate in taste testing
DURHAM, N.C. — School food can be a hit or miss, but one North Carolina school district is doing what they can to ensure it's enjoyable. Durham Public Schools holds multiple taste testing sessions for new school food. Durham schools strive to make food representing more cultures. DPS cafeteria...
North Carolina battles court over order to give more than $1 billion to schools. How should this end?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The word “Leandro” has been part of the educational nomenclature in North Carolina for so long that you could argue it should be its own classroom subject. Since 1994, when a group of five minority-majority counties – Hoke Halifax, Robeson, Vance and Cumberland – sued the state under Hoke County Board […]
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
Number of unaffiliated voters in North Carolina continues to grow
(The Center Square) — Voter registrations for both Democrats and Republicans slid significantly last week, while the number of unaffiliated voters continued to swell. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, highlighted the latest trend in North Carolina voter registrations in a post to Twitter on Monday.
Elementary students made growth last year in skills that lead to reading proficiency, new data show
The Department of Public Instruction received assessment data this month that will help it set a baseline for measuring effective literacy instruction as it implements the state’s science of reading law. The data show North Carolina’s young learners grew significantly in foundational literacy skills between the start and end of the last school year.
Catawba Valley Community College’s furniture academies meet student and workforce needs
Tyon Propst is meticulous – carefully laying the dust cover across the ottoman he is upholstering. He likes being creative and is proud of the work he produces. For Propst, attending Catawba Valley Community College’s (CVCC) Furniture Academy is a chance to achieve his professional and personal goals. He called the training profitable and said he continues to learn and be challenged even though he has extensive experience in furniture manufacturing.
