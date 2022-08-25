ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham County, NC

CFCC Associate Degree in Nursing program receives top rank in N.C.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College announced Aug. 30 that its Associate Degree Nursing program was ranked highest in the state by NursingProcess.org. Among the 90 statewide programs examined, the CFCC ADN program ranked first. According to the release, rankings were based on the following areas:. Academic quality.
First day of school active ones for students, staff, parents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of students all over Eastern North Carolina joined others across the state for the first day of public school on Monday. It was an early start for children, parents, teachers and staff as school buses hit the road and children were equipped with school supplies, backpacks, lunches and more. Administration […]
Live updates: Back-to-school on the N.C. coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Students in districts across the area are heading back to school. We are following all of the days events to keep students, parents and teachers up to date. You can also check out some of the viewer submitted photos showing students as they head back to the classroom.
North Carolina School Bus Stop Laws and FAQs

Posted on North Carolina School Bus Safety website:. In the last ten years, North Carolina legislature's have passed successive bills that increased penalties and closed loopholes on school stop-arm violations. The 2009, House Bill 440 (Nicholas Adkins School Bus Safety Act in memory of the 16 year old student killed when a driver did not stop for a stopped school bus), added one critical provision to an existing law - allowing the use of automated camera and video recording systems to detect and prosecute violators.
North Carolina's largest districts deal with bus driver shortages

MT. AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy City Schools bus drivers say they’re in a better position than in years past when it comes to driver shortages. Mount Airy City Schools only has two bus driver vacancies heading into the new school year, although the state’s largest districts are still facing shortages. Wake County Public Schools still needs more than 200 bus drivers, Guilford County Schools needs more than 50 drivers and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools needs more than 40.
DPS cafeteria employees participate in taste testing

DURHAM, N.C. — School food can be a hit or miss, but one North Carolina school district is doing what they can to ensure it's enjoyable. Durham Public Schools holds multiple taste testing sessions for new school food. Durham schools strive to make food representing more cultures. DPS cafeteria...
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
Number of unaffiliated voters in North Carolina continues to grow

(The Center Square) — Voter registrations for both Democrats and Republicans slid significantly last week, while the number of unaffiliated voters continued to swell. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation, highlighted the latest trend in North Carolina voter registrations in a post to Twitter on Monday.
Catawba Valley Community College’s furniture academies meet student and workforce needs

Tyon Propst is meticulous – carefully laying the dust cover across the ottoman he is upholstering. He likes being creative and is proud of the work he produces. For Propst, attending Catawba Valley Community College’s (CVCC) Furniture Academy is a chance to achieve his professional and personal goals. He called the training profitable and said he continues to learn and be challenged even though he has extensive experience in furniture manufacturing.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

