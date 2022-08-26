Read full article on original website
State Police swear in largest cadet class in nearly 30 years
INSTITUTE, W.Va. — State Police Superintendent Col. Jan Cahill says an increase in locality pay this year is one of the reasons why they’re seeing an uptick in recruitment. “We’ve had three pay raises over the last five years, but the last one was historic,” Cahill told MetroNews....
CRW officials meet with airlines on the ground, hope to attract service making West Virginia the final destination
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) are hoping to recent meetings with airlines on the ground in West Virginia pay off in making the state the destination for airfare. Nick Keller, the Airport Director and CEO of CRW told 580-WCHS that the airport, state...
Nitro getting to work on new sports complex
NITRO, W.Va. — The City of Nitro kicked off construction of a major upgrade to the city’s sports facilities Monday. The work starts with a new pool and will include improvements to the city park and brand new tennis and pickleball courts. Mayor Dave Casebolt said the project...
Travel plaza rebuild will include Morton Plaza on Paint Creek
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Parkways Authority is on the verge of authorizing a more than $100 million redevelopment of the three travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike. Parkways is working with internationally-known Areas USA which will be the new lease operator of the travel plazas beginning next...
Charleston police make arrest in fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston police arrested a man Tuesday following a shooting at a home near Kanawha City. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers were called to the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road around 4:40 p.m. Officers found 76-year-old Vestal Frederick Harper leaving the scene upon their arrival. Officers stopped Harper and detained him.
Police investigate shooting death in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death. Authorities said a woman was shot and killed at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of Lower Donnally Road near Kanawha City. A suspect was detained near the scene of the shooting, authorities said. It’s...
Kambara found competent to stand trial
A man charged with murdering his parents in their Kanawha County home has been found competent to stand trial. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Joanna Tabit accepted a doctor’s recommendation Tuesday that came after a forensic psychological exam of Takanao Kambara. Kambara, 28, was previously indicted in connection with the...
Kanawha County teacher aides face charges after failing to report abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Two former Kanawha County Schools employees face charges after failing to report abuse against students with disabilities. Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue worked at Holz Elementary School as aides under Nancy Boggs, who was sentenced earlier this month to 10 years in jail for misdemeanor battery against three students. Boggs was found guilty of physically and verbally abusing non-communicative students.
Kanawha County authorities looking for man involved in alleged credit card fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man allegedly involved in credit card fraud. Authorities have obtained a warrant for the arrest of 47-year-old Arnold Hiller. Hiller has been seen at multiple businesses in Charleston’s Kanawha City neighborhood. Hiller may be carrying a...
