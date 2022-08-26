Read full article on original website
New NCISAA classifications include changes for Greenfield, Greensboro Day
Greenfield up, Greensboro Day down. Those are two of the biggest changes to the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association's classifications this season. Unlike the N.C. High School Athletic Association, which has one realignment every four years with appeals taking place after two, NCISAA classes and conferences can change from year-to-year.
NC Central coach marks health of offensive line before Duke’s Mayo Classic
NC Central coach Trei Oliver sees a healthy offensive line as the key to his team's success beginning with the Duke's Mayo Classic. The post NC Central coach marks health of offensive line before Duke’s Mayo Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NBA star gives High Point elementary schoolers a head start
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Kids across the Triad are heading back to school, and some students in Guilford County get to walk through the doors with a new backpack full of supplies thanks to an NBA player. High Point is home for Anthony Gill, a power forward with the Washington Wizards. He came back […]
charlottemagazine.com
The Making of Carolina Cowboys, N.C.’s Pro Bull Riding Team
A crowd gathers around a robust, russet creature named Dang It. As of July, Dang It had made a good career for himself since his professional debut in 2017, with 41 events under his clipped horns. Riding Dang It or any of his colleagues can be hazardous to your health, as his co-owner knows better than just about anyone alive. But today, in a rural community outside Lexington, Dang It stands solidly on his hooves, placid and agreeable, within a steel pipe enclosure erected in an unusual setting: the parking lot at Richard Childress Racing Museum.
Letter to the editor | Loch Haven Golf Course to close
After 51 wonderful years, Loch Haven Golf Course is officially closing its doors effective August 24, 2022. The property has been sold to a private owner and will no longer continue as a golf course. We would like to thank all the golfers of Richmond County and the surrounding counties...
power98fm.com
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte
Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
foxwilmington.com
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium
CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
wfmynews2.com
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket
WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
montgomeryherald.com
James Austin Hunsucker Sr.
James “Pops” Austin Hunsucker Sr., 82, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home. Born July 16, 1940 in Montgomery County, he was the son of the late Linney Hunsucker and Virginia Loftin Hunsucker. James worked in the construction industry his whole life. He held multiple positions...
Heddie Dawkins flyer response draws dozens of volunteers in search efforts
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Tuesday marked day seven of the search for a missing High Point woman. 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins suffers from dementia and was last seen leaving her home on Blockhouse Court, just off of Penny Road, last Wednesday morning. On Tuesday, police and volunteers gathered at a...
Winston-Salem anti-violence group marches, prays for peace ahead of school year
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem organization prayed for peace and called for change ahead of the new school year. Rally Up Winston-Salem serves as an anti-violence organization aiming to keep kids safe and out of dangerous situations. The group marched down Liberty Street Sunday afternoon with signs of encouragement,...
Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in Trinity
TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch Farm Road with […]
Sanford man $100,000 richer after snagging lucky ticket in Pittsboro
A $30 investment in a scratch-off ticket turned into a near-unbelievable return for Juan Jauregui of Sanford.
montgomeryherald.com
Rachel Elizabeth Futrell Coggins
Rachel Elizabeth Futrell Coggins, age 98, of Troy, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, August 27, 2022, on what would have been the 72nd anniversary of her wedding date. Rachel was born in Montgomery County on April 11, 1924 to the late Carl and Bessie Futrell. She was a...
‘American Idol’ winner hospitalized with unknown illness
Samantha Diaz, known by the stage name "Just Sam," documented her hospital stay on social media this week.
3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
wfmynews2.com
Day 6 of search for Heddie Dawkins
On Monday, Aug. 29, police and volunteers searched areas near Heddie Dawkins' home in High Point. They believe she is alive.
