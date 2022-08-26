ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

NBA star gives High Point elementary schoolers a head start

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Kids across the Triad are heading back to school, and some students in Guilford County get to walk through the doors with a new backpack full of supplies thanks to an NBA player. High Point is home for Anthony Gill, a power forward with the Washington Wizards. He came back […]
charlottemagazine.com

The Making of Carolina Cowboys, N.C.’s Pro Bull Riding Team

A crowd gathers around a robust, russet creature named Dang It. As of July, Dang It had made a good career for himself since his professional debut in 2017, with 41 events under his clipped horns. Riding Dang It or any of his colleagues can be hazardous to your health, as his co-owner knows better than just about anyone alive. But today, in a rural community outside Lexington, Dang It stands solidly on his hooves, placid and agreeable, within a steel pipe enclosure erected in an unusual setting: the parking lot at Richard Childress Racing Museum.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
power98fm.com

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte

Bow Wow Is Moving To Charlotte. Every Morning at 930am Nolimit Larry & the Morning Maddhouse gives us the hottest trending topics in the culture. If you want to know what is going viral tap into the madhouse at 930am every morning. Listen to what is Trending today. Tabitha Brown...
CHARLOTTE, NC
foxwilmington.com

UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted at Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE – At 6:29 p.m. during pregame warmups, Bank of America Stadium went into a shelter-in-place protocol. In accordance with the Panthers’ inclement weather policy, fans in the stands have been asked to take shelter in the concourses, and players and staff have exited the field. When lightning...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wfmynews2.com

NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Timberwolves#Football Team#American Football#The Union Pines Vikings
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $322,865 after buying $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, M.C. (WGHP) — Rolf Ozamiz, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ozamiz claimed his prize two days before his ticket’s expiration date. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
montgomeryherald.com

James Austin Hunsucker Sr.

James “Pops” Austin Hunsucker Sr., 82, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at his home. Born July 16, 1940 in Montgomery County, he was the son of the late Linney Hunsucker and Virginia Loftin Hunsucker. James worked in the construction industry his whole life. He held multiple positions...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Teenage girl identified after dying in head-on crash in Trinity

TRINITY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teenage girl is dead after a head-on crash on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to Highway Patrol. At 9:10 p.m. Monday, troopers responded to the crash near Saddle Club Drive. Troopers say an 18-year-old from Trinity was driving a 2004 Acura TSX north on Finch Farm Road with […]
TRINITY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem man collects Cash 5 jackpot prize

RALEIGH, N.C. — Rolf Ozamiz took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and collected $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery. Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz claimed his ticket's expiration date. He bought his...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
montgomeryherald.com

Rachel Elizabeth Futrell Coggins

Rachel Elizabeth Futrell Coggins, age 98, of Troy, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, August 27, 2022, on what would have been the 72nd anniversary of her wedding date. Rachel was born in Montgomery County on April 11, 1924 to the late Carl and Bessie Futrell. She was a...
TROY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

3 Charlotte men charged in Mooresville car theft

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three Charlotte men were arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle in Mooresville, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:20 p.m. Monday in the Pecan Hills subdivision. Three suspects were found attempting to flee the scene in a stolen sedan and a brief […]
MOORESVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy