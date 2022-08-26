More than a dozen first responder agencies participated in a police escort Saturday in honor of Middlesex Township Police Department’s K-9 officer Mibo, who died Aug. 14. The German shepherd/Belgian Malinois was 9 years old and had been working at the department since he was just 1. Mibo’s handler, K-9 Officer Mark Heider, took his partner to be cremated at Green Pet Funeral Home and Crematory in Bellevue on Saturday, and was then police-escorted back to his home.

