ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: As Labor Day nears, reflecting on the good, and bad, of Ky’s labor relations history

While growing up, Labor Day Weekend always meant two things to me. First, it was the time our family finished most of our tobacco harvest, consisting of cutting the mature plants and “housing” them in barns to start the curing process. Somehow, we also found time to take in the nearby Alexandria Fair and Horse Show, as my dad was an officer on the fair board.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family

Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Pendleton, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
Local
Kentucky Government
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Duke Energy supports economic development with Urban Revitalization grants, totaling $250k in region

Duke Energy Foundation announced $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants to eight projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. This grant program spurs economic development through renovation and restoration of urban properties that will, in turn, bring jobs and growth to the region. While Duke Energy continued to provide grants during...
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY’s Newport Aquarium, Rabbit Hash General Store among top finishers in ‘Best in Kentucky’ Awards

Following a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living announced the winners of the 2022 “Best in Kentucky” Awards at a virtual ceremony. Since 2009, readers of Kentucky Living, the most-widely circulated publication in the Commonwealth, have annually cast their votes for their Kentucky favorites in 25 categories, ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Unemployment Rates#Labor Market#Commonwealth
Northern Kentucky Tribune

CPE President Aaron Thompson to begin statewide tour to address workforce shortage, career readiness

Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson will kick off a statewide tour this week focused on addressing the immediate workforce shortage and increasing work-ready college graduates to support business, industry, communities and regional economies. “Our colleges and universities play a crucial role in training the highly-skilled workers that...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Horizon Community Funds and BAWAC partner to establish new nonprofit fund to support services

Horizon Community Funds and BAWAC Community Rehabilitation Center have partnered to create a new nonprofit fund supporting BAWAC Inc.’s work in Northern Kentucky. “Thanks to the efforts of BAWAC, countless individuals in our community are given the opportunity to realize their full potential,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are excited to see this new partnership help BAWAC impact even more lives.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Michelle Zimmerman: Churchill Downs to be a leader for Kyians, go smoke-free at new Turfway facility

Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease, and cancer remains the leading cause of death in Kentucky. Reducing exposure to this deadly product can have a significant impact on improving health and saving lives nationwide, but particularly in Kentucky. Therefore, the idea that Churchill Downs is opening their Turfway Park here and refusing to make the new facility smoke-free is hard to believe.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

AAA: Stable oil prices bring some relief at pump, but will it be smooth sailing through hurricane season?

Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for gasoline prompted the national gas price average to fall another nickel in the past week to $3.90, as consumers continue to enjoy lower prices when they fill up. But with hurricane season entering its peak time of the year, it’s hard to predict if gas prices will avoid the impact of tropical storms.
LEXINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KDFWR makes changes to youth waterfowl hunting season, adds days for veterans, active-duty military

Kentucky’s Youth-only waterfowl hunting opportunities will undergo significant changes beginning this year. Veterans and active-duty military personnel will also be provided with special waterfowling days starting this fall. Changes now in effect in state regulations include:. • The youth-only waterfowl hunting days are now statewide. Zones have been eliminated.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy