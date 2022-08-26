Read full article on original website
Kentucky by Heart: As Labor Day nears, reflecting on the good, and bad, of Ky’s labor relations history
While growing up, Labor Day Weekend always meant two things to me. First, it was the time our family finished most of our tobacco harvest, consisting of cutting the mature plants and “housing” them in barns to start the curing process. Somehow, we also found time to take in the nearby Alexandria Fair and Horse Show, as my dad was an officer on the fair board.
Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family
Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
Chris McDaniel: General Assembly takes swift action during special session to support fellow Kentuckians
Kentucky officials, residents, and many from outside our state’s borders turned their full attention to the desperate needs of our fellow Kentuckians when historic flooding ravaged eastern Kentucky in July. Millions of dollars in donations poured in to aid in rescue and recovery efforts. Volunteers from far and wide...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
Duke Energy supports economic development with Urban Revitalization grants, totaling $250k in region
Duke Energy Foundation announced $250,000 in Urban Revitalization grants to eight projects in southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky. This grant program spurs economic development through renovation and restoration of urban properties that will, in turn, bring jobs and growth to the region. While Duke Energy continued to provide grants during...
Richard Innes: Where do you really think Kentucky’s public education system ranks?
Where do you really think Kentucky’s public education system ranks?. Over the past several months, Kentuckians have been bombarded with claims about how the state’s education system rose from the bottom of the stack to supposedly now rank around the middle of all the states. For example, a...
NKY’s Newport Aquarium, Rabbit Hash General Store among top finishers in ‘Best in Kentucky’ Awards
Following a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living announced the winners of the 2022 “Best in Kentucky” Awards at a virtual ceremony. Since 2009, readers of Kentucky Living, the most-widely circulated publication in the Commonwealth, have annually cast their votes for their Kentucky favorites in 25 categories, ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities.
Arts Council seeking nominations for the Kentucky’s next poet laureate; nomination deadline Sept. 30
The Kentucky Arts Council is accepting nominations for Kentucky Poet Laureate. The next poet laureate will serve for two years starting in 2023, succeeding current Kentucky Poet Laureate Crystal Wilkinson, who began her term in 2021. The state poet laureate is appointed biennially by the governor to promote the literary...
Governor, legislative leadership gather for signing of $212.7m flooding relief package, end special session
Gov. Andy Beshear joined state lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda to sign a nearly $212.7 million relief package that will provide critical help over the next six months to Eastern Kentucky communities devastated by the deadly flooding that began July 26. The Governor called a special session earlier this week...
CPE President Aaron Thompson to begin statewide tour to address workforce shortage, career readiness
Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education President Aaron Thompson will kick off a statewide tour this week focused on addressing the immediate workforce shortage and increasing work-ready college graduates to support business, industry, communities and regional economies. “Our colleges and universities play a crucial role in training the highly-skilled workers that...
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
Secretive KY Public Pension Authority and the public’s right to see a $1.2m report paid for by public
A Franklin Circuit Court’s ruling in Glenn Cohen v Kentucky Public Pension Authority is the critical first step on what will likely be a long path to shining the light of public scrutiny on the secretive Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA). In Cohen, Judge Phillip Shepherd pierces the bureaucratic...
Horizon Community Funds and BAWAC partner to establish new nonprofit fund to support services
Horizon Community Funds and BAWAC Community Rehabilitation Center have partnered to create a new nonprofit fund supporting BAWAC Inc.’s work in Northern Kentucky. “Thanks to the efforts of BAWAC, countless individuals in our community are given the opportunity to realize their full potential,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are excited to see this new partnership help BAWAC impact even more lives.”
Michelle Zimmerman: Churchill Downs to be a leader for Kyians, go smoke-free at new Turfway facility
Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease, and cancer remains the leading cause of death in Kentucky. Reducing exposure to this deadly product can have a significant impact on improving health and saving lives nationwide, but particularly in Kentucky. Therefore, the idea that Churchill Downs is opening their Turfway Park here and refusing to make the new facility smoke-free is hard to believe.
AAA: Stable oil prices bring some relief at pump, but will it be smooth sailing through hurricane season?
Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for gasoline prompted the national gas price average to fall another nickel in the past week to $3.90, as consumers continue to enjoy lower prices when they fill up. But with hurricane season entering its peak time of the year, it’s hard to predict if gas prices will avoid the impact of tropical storms.
Governor calls special session of General Assembly starting noon today to deal with historic flooding
Gov. Andy Beshear has called a special session of the General Assembly starting today at noon to provide relief for areas of eastern Kentucky that have been dealing with the historic flooding that happened in late July. According to the language of the proclamation issued Tuesday afternoon calling lawmakers to...
COVID report: Substantial drop in cases, deaths and hospitalizations; 37 counties had 100 or more cases
For the second week in a row, the number of new cases of COVID-19 as well as deaths in Kentucky saw a substantial drop in new cases, according to the weekly report issued by the Department for Public Health on Monday afternoon. During the seven-day period ending Aug. 2, there...
Kentucky offering PACE elder care opportunities in limited counties, aimed at more care at home
In an effort to promote the health and safety of Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in Kentucky. The program is designed to provide quality long-term care for people age 55 and older that is cost-effective. “This milestone...
‘Ag tag’ donations reach more than $606,000 to benefit Kentucky 4-H, FFA and KDA
Kentucky farmers donated $606,223.11 to the Ag Tag Program for 2022, bringing the total of donations to more than $4.3 million since 2016, Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said. “I want to thank everyone who donated to the voluntary ‘Ag Tag’ program this year. 2022 has been a tough year,...
KDFWR makes changes to youth waterfowl hunting season, adds days for veterans, active-duty military
Kentucky’s Youth-only waterfowl hunting opportunities will undergo significant changes beginning this year. Veterans and active-duty military personnel will also be provided with special waterfowling days starting this fall. Changes now in effect in state regulations include:. • The youth-only waterfowl hunting days are now statewide. Zones have been eliminated.
