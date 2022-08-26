Read full article on original website
NKU Athletics announces naming of Scudamore Field at its soccer stadium, honoring Richard Scudamore
The Northern Kentucky University Department of Athletics will hold an official dedication ceremony for the naming of its soccer field during the women’s soccer game tonight at 7 p.m. A gift from the estate of Joyce “Brenda” Hoskins (née Scudamore) includes naming rights for the field at NKU Soccer...
Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3
Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family
Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
Our Rich History: The Schaffer Family and the Music Program at Villa Madonna College/Thomas More
Part 60 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. The early years of Villa Madonna College featured individual music classes offered by Sr. Marcella, George Higdon, and others. However, it was Robert “Bob” Schaffer (1921–2014) who was the heart and soul of the music program at Villa Madonna College/Thomas More College for over four decades, always of course with his wife Rita and their children in later years spearheading new academic initiatives. A Kentucky Post article captured the context of the influence of Bob Schaffer and his wife Rita on the VMC/TMC campus. The journalist shared how seeing Bob place his hands on the keyboard resulted in his face “seeming to glow with creativity.” She added how:
IN THIS ARTICLE
KY Supreme Court to get the final say in disputed Campbell commissioner Fischer/Painter race
“Time is of the utmost essence,” said the attorney for David Fischer in asking the Kentucky Supreme Court Monday to review quickly last week’s Kentucky Court of Appeals decision in a disputed race for Campbell County commissioner. The appellate court said Brian Painter, not Fischer, is entitled to...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
Great Ohio River Swim benefiting Adventure Crew returns August 28 to Cincinnati’s Public Landing
This year’s Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, the only open water swim across the Ohio River and back, is scheduled for Sunday, August 28. The event is a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit that connects city teens with nature and each other through outdoor adventures. Participants take the plunge at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, then swim to the Kentucky side of the river and back — a distance of approximately one-half mile — while the river is closed to motorized traffic. Registration is open at www.greatohioriverswim.com.
Covington announces rules for Sunday’s Riverfest fireworks, addresses safety, traffic and parking
Large crowds will again flock to the riverfront and viewing spots around Covington to watch the annual Labor Day weekend fireworks on Sunday, Sept. 4, so the city and its police department are putting in place familiar restrictions designed to ensure safety and orderly traffic flow. The rules address issues...
An overnight shooting leaves 1 person dead on Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — One man has died following an overnight shooting on Galbraith Road. Around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Cincinnati police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of W. Galbraith Road. Upon arrival, officials located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According...
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
Take a trip through 80s rock as Blue Eighty takes the Music@BCM stage tonight’s season finale
A decade of big hair, one-hit wonders, and MTV, the 1980s emerged with electronic dance music and lots of pop, but also the underground phenomenon of alternative rock. This magical era saw synthesizers go mainstream, adding a lush orchestration to guitar rock, alongside melodic, emotional, often moody vocals. Groundbreaking groups...
Court of Appeals sides with Brian Painter as GOP nominee in Campbell County commissioner’s race
Brian Painter is entitled to be the Republican nominee for Campbell County Commissioner in the Nov. 8 general election, said the Kentucky Court of Appeals Friday in reversing a ruling by Campbell Circuit Court. In a unanimous ruling, the three-member appellate court said a June 27 decision by a special...
Beyond the Curb: It’s River City Living apartment-style in the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. On this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers will peek inside two of the apartments and see more of the vibrant neighborhood. According to Valerie Bender, the tenant featured in the...
NKU students start new academic year with Victor Fest, moving in — and classes starting Monday
Northern Kentucky University will welcome students for a new academic year with events scheduled over the next three weeks, as well as classes beginning for the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 22. “We are excited to welcome students, faculty, staff and the community back for a new year of learning,...
Campbell Co. Cooperative Extension Service to hold annual open house, community celebration Sept. 10
The Campbell County Cooperative Extension Service with hold its sixth annual Community Celebration and Open House Saturday, September 10 at its main office in Alexandria. The free family event runs from 10 a.m. 2 p.m., showcasing the many resources the community has to offer. Extension agents, assistants, and volunteers will highlight opportunities available to county residents from each of the Extension’s five program areas of 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
Florence Christian Church school supply drive uses unique model to ease burden for struggling families
Florence Christian Church is collecting funds through the end of August for their annual School Supply Drive. Each year, the church collects donations to purchase discounted school supplies to donate to the 36 elementary, middle and high schools throughout Boone County. There are many barriers to education for children suffering...
In a BLINK it will be time for the richest outdoor art experience ever; second wave of artists announced
The excitement for BLINK’s experiential takeover is growing, not just because it’s getting close to the opening official date on October 13, but also thanks to the announcement of the second wave of artists. With a hand-selected group of local and global artists across a variety of mediums...
Covington’s Sole by Style sells ‘collectible sneakers,’ buys, sells, and trades shoes on consignment
As for Sole By Style – the sneaker museum located at 617 Madison Avenue – well, the shoe has grown. “We’ll be moving next door to the Braxton Brewing Company on Pike Street,” co-owner Jacob Cain told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. That move is tentatively planned...
NKY Chamber forms new membership partnership with Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced a new membership partnership with the Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce designed to help businesses in both regions. The new partnership will enable small businesses in Gallatin County that are not currently NKY Chamber members to join the latter organization...
