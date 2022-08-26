ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3

Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family

Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: The Schaffer Family and the Music Program at Villa Madonna College/Thomas More

Part 60 of our series “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. The early years of Villa Madonna College featured individual music classes offered by Sr. Marcella, George Higdon, and others. However, it was Robert “Bob” Schaffer (1921–2014) who was the heart and soul of the music program at Villa Madonna College/Thomas More College for over four decades, always of course with his wife Rita and their children in later years spearheading new academic initiatives. A Kentucky Post article captured the context of the influence of Bob Schaffer and his wife Rita on the VMC/TMC campus. The journalist shared how seeing Bob place his hands on the keyboard resulted in his face “seeming to glow with creativity.” She added how:
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of boy found in West End

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the boy's family have been located. Cincinnati police are looking for the family of a boy who was found in the West End. Police said he was dropped off at District One by someone who found him near Mound and Clark streets without any clothing.
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Great Ohio River Swim benefiting Adventure Crew returns August 28 to Cincinnati’s Public Landing

This year’s Bill Keating, Jr. Great Ohio River Swim, the only open water swim across the Ohio River and back, is scheduled for Sunday, August 28. The event is a fundraiser for Adventure Crew, a local nonprofit that connects city teens with nature and each other through outdoor adventures. Participants take the plunge at the Public Landing in Downtown Cincinnati, then swim to the Kentucky side of the river and back — a distance of approximately one-half mile — while the river is closed to motorized traffic. Registration is open at www.greatohioriverswim.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Campbell Co. Cooperative Extension Service to hold annual open house, community celebration Sept. 10

The Campbell County Cooperative Extension Service with hold its sixth annual Community Celebration and Open House Saturday, September 10 at its main office in Alexandria. The free family event runs from 10 a.m. 2 p.m., showcasing the many resources the community has to offer. Extension agents, assistants, and volunteers will highlight opportunities available to county residents from each of the Extension’s five program areas of 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Florence Christian Church school supply drive uses unique model to ease burden for struggling families

Florence Christian Church is collecting funds through the end of August for their annual School Supply Drive. Each year, the church collects donations to purchase discounted school supplies to donate to the 36 elementary, middle and high schools throughout Boone County. There are many barriers to education for children suffering...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

