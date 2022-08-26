Read full article on original website
KY Supreme Court to get the final say in disputed Campbell commissioner Fischer/Painter race
“Time is of the utmost essence,” said the attorney for David Fischer in asking the Kentucky Supreme Court Monday to review quickly last week’s Kentucky Court of Appeals decision in a disputed race for Campbell County commissioner. The appellate court said Brian Painter, not Fischer, is entitled to...
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports road work in region this week, beware of closings, delays
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 reports on work on the regions roadways this week — and advises motorists to be on the lookout for delays and closings. • Striping operations are in District 6 – Striping crews will be in Grant, Boone and Kenton counties starting Sunday night, August 28 to stripe I-75 both northbound and southbound. The mile-markers are 151 – 191.7 to the Brent Spence Bridge. Crews will work during nighttime hours, Sunday – Thursday, from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. Please avoid driving over fresh wet paint. Expect slow moving traffic in the mobile work zones.
NKY Chamber’s Women’s Initiative Regional Summit set for November 3, speakers announced
Mark your calendars for one of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative’s most anticipated professional development events of the year – The Women’s Initiative Regional Summit. Taking place on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport, the Women’s Initiative Regional...
Court of Appeals sides with Brian Painter as GOP nominee in Campbell County commissioner’s race
Brian Painter is entitled to be the Republican nominee for Campbell County Commissioner in the Nov. 8 general election, said the Kentucky Court of Appeals Friday in reversing a ruling by Campbell Circuit Court. In a unanimous ruling, the three-member appellate court said a June 27 decision by a special...
NKY Chamber forms new membership partnership with Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced a new membership partnership with the Gallatin County Chamber of Commerce designed to help businesses in both regions. The new partnership will enable small businesses in Gallatin County that are not currently NKY Chamber members to join the latter organization...
Salyers Group unveils details of new North by Hotel Covington development, new project partners
Construction is currently underway for the much anticipated $26.5 million-plus development project, North by Hotel Covington (North). The exciting new addition to Covington is the result of the transformation of the former YMCA building, located at 19 E. Pike Street, and Gateway Bookstore at 614 Madison Avenue. The historic 72,000-square-foot...
Covington commissioners say fond goodbye to Police Chief Nader, approve property tax decrease
To a person, each said they were not happy to agree to it. But also, to a person, they did — each commissioner and city official approved the retirement of Covington Police Chief Robert Nader, after five years of serving in the role. “Rob truly understands the importance of...
City of Covington, SD1 offering up to $10,000 to help homeowners address sewage backup problems
Property owners whose basement drains have backed up during heavy rain are eligible for up to $10,000 for the installation of a backup preventer valve under a joint program offered by the City of Covington and Sanitation District No. 1 of Northern Kentucky. SD1 has offered the Backup Assistance program...
Covington announces rules for Sunday’s Riverfest fireworks, addresses safety, traffic and parking
Large crowds will again flock to the riverfront and viewing spots around Covington to watch the annual Labor Day weekend fireworks on Sunday, Sept. 4, so the city and its police department are putting in place familiar restrictions designed to ensure safety and orderly traffic flow. The rules address issues...
Summit Packaging Solutions cuts ribbon on NKY operation creating 254 jobs, investing $18.4million
Gov. Andy Beshear joined local officials and leaders from Summit Packaging Solutions LLC for the opening of the manufacturing packaging company’s $18.3 million operation in unincorporated Boone County, a project creating 185 contracted positions and 69 direct full-time jobs. “I am so happy to join leaders from Summit Packaging...
M&P Logistics’ $4 million headquarters development in Florence will bring 210 jobs to Northern Kentucky
Mackenzie and Paige Logistics LLC (M&P), a woman-owned logistics provider based in Northern Kentucky, will invest nearly $4 million in a new headquarters operation in Florence, creating 210 full-time jobs, including positions for at least 120 Kentucky residents. “As a Northern Kentucky native, I’m proud to be from this area...
Campbell Co. Cooperative Extension Service to hold annual open house, community celebration Sept. 10
The Campbell County Cooperative Extension Service with hold its sixth annual Community Celebration and Open House Saturday, September 10 at its main office in Alexandria. The free family event runs from 10 a.m. 2 p.m., showcasing the many resources the community has to offer. Extension agents, assistants, and volunteers will highlight opportunities available to county residents from each of the Extension’s five program areas of 4-H Youth Development, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Family and Consumer Sciences, Horticulture, and Natural Resources and Environmental Management.
Ky. Science Center bringing ‘Science in Play2Go’ exhibit to Campbell County Public Library Sept. 3
Kentucky Science Center is bringing its traveling early childhood experience to another Kentucky library. Science in Play2Go, a miniature version of Kentucky Science Center’s signature Science in Play exhibit, will open at the Cold Spring Branch of the Campbell County Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 3. Designed specifically for...
Beyond the Curb: It’s River City Living apartment-style in the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse
Covington’s newest apartment community is the John R. Green Lofts in MainStrasse Village. On this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living, viewers will peek inside two of the apartments and see more of the vibrant neighborhood. According to Valerie Bender, the tenant featured in the...
NKU’s Haile College of Business officially opens Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence
Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring NKU administrators and officials from Verst Group Logistics, the Haile College of Business at Northern Kentucky University officially opened the Verst Group Logistics Hub of Supply Chain Excellence. The hub, founded through the partnership and generosity of Paul Verst and Verst Group Logistics, will be...
Kenton County’s 911 Dispatch operating out of Cov government center this week, fully functioning
This week Kenton County Emergency Communications (911 Dispatch), normally headquartered in Independence, is operating out of the Kenton County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Covington while their building undergoes maintenance. The Emergency Operations Center is designed so that 911 Dispatch can function there in the event the Independence location is...
Covington’s Sole by Style sells ‘collectible sneakers,’ buys, sells, and trades shoes on consignment
As for Sole By Style – the sneaker museum located at 617 Madison Avenue – well, the shoe has grown. “We’ll be moving next door to the Braxton Brewing Company on Pike Street,” co-owner Jacob Cain told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. That move is tentatively planned...
Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family
Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
Florence Christian Church school supply drive uses unique model to ease burden for struggling families
Florence Christian Church is collecting funds through the end of August for their annual School Supply Drive. Each year, the church collects donations to purchase discounted school supplies to donate to the 36 elementary, middle and high schools throughout Boone County. There are many barriers to education for children suffering...
BCM’s History Hour features the funeral homes of Kenton County tonight with Travis Brown
One of Covington’s earliest advertisements for undertakers read, “…coffins ready made (sic), of every size and quality which can be had at a moment’s notice. A splendid two-horse hearse in readiness at all hours – decidedly the most beautiful in the city. Carriages furnished at the shortest notice on reasonable terms.”
