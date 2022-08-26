Read full article on original website
srqmagazine.com
Boule Partnership Benefits Booker High School
Booker High School has a unique partnership with Gamma Xi Boule of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity, and hundreds of students have benefitted from this distinct collaboration. Through its foundation, the Gamma Xi Boule provides programs and services that help local students to develop the attitudes, skills, and aptitude to graduate from high school, post-secondary institutions, and to excel in the 21st Century workforce. The list of Boule services provided through the partnership with Booker High is extensive. Hundreds of students have gained essential knowledge or experience as participants in the Boule’s “Journey to Success” (JTS) youth development programs. Current JTS initiatives in which Booker students participate include student internships, career explorations, group mentoring, bi-monthly speaker’s program, preparation courses for SAT & ACT college entrance examinations, and college scholarship awards. This summer, the Boule added a new initiative: the Academically Interested Minds (AIM) pre-college summer residential program. Booker High seniors (Class of 2023) Bryson Boyce and Giovanni Roman added to Booker’s extensive list of “firsts” when they successfully completed the program. Both students received scholarships to attend AIM through generous contributions from the Gamma Xi Boule Foundation, and both students returned to Sarasota with college-level experiences and additional scholarships. The five-week residential AIM program at Kettering University-Flint, Michigan included college-level courses in calculus, physics, chemistry, computer programming and communications. The AIM summer experience also included field trips to global corporations. The AIM program recruits forty multicultural high school students with a 3.0 or better grade point average, and a desire to pursue a college degree in science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or business. Participants come from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Giovanni and Bryson were awarded AIM scholarships in the amounts of $8,500 a year and $5,000 a year, respectively, for their outstanding participation in the 5-week program. The outstanding performances of the Booker High School students were hailed as “tremendously significant” by Dr. Rachel Shelley, proud principal of Booker High School. “Their success will certainly open the AIM program door for additional Sarasota area students.”
Longboat Observer
Equine therapy nonprofit adds more horsepower to its Myakka facility
Although Arlon is 11 years old, a mature age for a quarter horse, he is about to be showered with toys and games. It's not that the staff at Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy near Myakka City expect its newest addition to be playful. It's a much different purpose.
businessobserverfl.com
Georgia praline, candy kitchen opens in Sarasota
Sarasota just got a whole lot sweeter. Nestled in St. Armands Circle is a new candy franchise that opened Aug. 25. River Street Sweets Savannah’s Candy Kitchen — the name pays homage to two gourmet candy brands that joined together — is located at 318 John Ringling Blvd.
srqmagazine.com
Visit Sarasota County, in Collaboration with the EDC of Sarasota County, Launches a New Series
Today, Visit Sarasota County (VSC), in collaboration with the Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) launched “Careers on the Suncoast”, a national, week-long blog series to encourage relocation tourism to Sarasota County. It features new and innovative Sarasota County amenities, and profiles its residents by highlighting their careers and quality of life living in the community.
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Aug 29, 2022
"I haven't turned off cable news since 2015. It's on in my house and in my car. I live and breathe it." - Andrea Doria Kale, North Port Democratic candidate challenging Republican U.S. Representative Greg Steube for Florida's 17th Congressional District. [Politics] Kale Feels Drawn to Challenge Steube. Jacob Ogles,...
gulfshorebusiness.com
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
srqmagazine.com
The Players Centre Announces New Team Members
New Director of Operations, AV Engineer and Interim Artistic Director join The Players’ team on cusp of 93rd season. With the retirement of longtime Director of Operations, Jolie Schroeder, The Players secured the experience and expertise of Jill Franxman. “We wouldn’t be where we are today without the unbelievable amount of care, effort, and joy Jolie has given The Players over her 26 years with us,” says The Players CEO William Skaggs, “and we look forward to Jolie enjoying our shows as an audience member during visits back to Sarasota.”
fox13news.com
Beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility available for adoption at Humane Society of Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - Thousands of beagles were saved from a medical testing facility in Virginia last month, and the Humane Society has been sending them across the country to find new homes. More than a dozen were just adopted over the weekend at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Now,...
amisun.com
Is Florida the new New York?
What’s happened in the last two years with the rise of COVID-19 has changed our culture, our housing and our geography so much that it’s hard to wrap your brain around it. Everything we do has the cloud of the pandemic over it in small and big ways. But eventually, those changes will fade and some of the cultural changes will also start to fade. What then?
US News and World Report
10 Retirement Hot Spots in the U.S.
These popular cities are where Americans are most interested in retiring. 10 Retirement Hot Spots in the U.S. Many workers dream of moving to Florida for retirement. But plenty of other people are envisioning an ideal retirement in Hawaii, Colorado, North Carolina or Oregon. There are actually six different states with at least one metro area ranked as a highly desirable retirement spot by Americans age 45 and older, according to a U.S. News online survey. Here’s a look at the most desirable places to retire.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota sets Labor Day schedules
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. There will be no residential garbage, recycling or yard waste pickup on Monday. The following pickups will be delayed by one day: Monday collection will occur on Tuesday, and Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday collection will not be interrupted.
srqmagazine.com
Turtle Watch Wednesday
A Paradise Realty and Vacation Rentals partnered with Hurricane Hanks for the 4 th Annual “TURTLE WATCH WEDNESDAY”. This year we have added CabanUp as a sponsor.....they join our existing team of sponsors, Florida Underwater Sports, Harbor Lane Court Vacation Rentals, Mike Sales Entertainment, and The Sun Newspaper! The fundraiser will be held at 4:00 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28 th 2022 at Hurricane Hanks located at 5346 Gulf Dr., Holmes Beach. This event is free and open to the public. However, we are offering a Special VIP Package, tickets (60 tickets are available) for 75.00 each. This will get you reserved seating inside Hurricane Hanks...a swag bag filled with goodies, as well as a FREE Drink ticket, Turtle Watch tee shirt, and coupons, etc. Please contact Barbara at 404-275-9422 for reservations...email: Snqqpy24@aol.com.
businessobserverfl.com
Riverfront estate sale sets Manatee record at $8.55 million
When one of the largest waterfront properties in Manatee County sold for $8.55 million, it claimed an additional title: highest sale of a single family residence on the county’s mainland. The 5.16-acre waterfront property at 7000 Riverview Blvd. on the Manatee River features a 5,975-square-foot home that was built...
fox13news.com
More rescued beagles up for adoption in Sarasota
Over the weekend, more than a dozen beagles were adopted in Hillsborough County. Now, another group will soon be ready for adoption in Sarasota County.
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
Without a doubt, Florida is one of the most beautiful states in the country and that's why so many people love to travel to Florida all year round. The weather is great, there are plenty of activities to choose from and there truly is something for everybody. If you are looking for new places to explore, here are five ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Florida.
businessobserverfl.com
10,000-square-foot retail flex development coming to Bradenton
Construction has begun on a 10,000-square-foot retail flex development in Bradenton. A group of local investors behind the $1.5 million development began work Aug. 5 on the 1.4-acre property just off State Road 64 and Interstate 75. Construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. When...
Longboat Observer
Tour a hidden gem on a City Island trail
Winding through the mangroves on City Island is a hidden gem of a trail. Not only is the walk beautiful, but it also comes with narration. Go to the end of Ken Thompson Parkway; the entrance is next to the playground. It’s marked with a few signs and one tall pole, which provides a phone number for the Science and Environmental Council’s watershed audio tour, which started in 2009 with 15 stops through Sarasota and Manatee counties.
srqmagazine.com
Barbecue and Ice Cream Fuel a Late Summer Win
If I had to pick my absolute perfect meal combination for these waning summer days, it would have to be barbecue and ice cream. We’re days away from pumpkin spice everything, fall menus, and (for our less fortunate pals up north) sweater weather. Why not soak up one last memorable summer experience while the weather is impossibly hot and soupy? And since I was seeking this specific Q-and-ice cream double down, I turned to State Street neighbors Brick’s Smoked Meats and Rise & Nye’s.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda announces expansion
Punta Gorda’s Fishermen’s Village announced the expansion of its property and continued rehabilitation of the existing retail and suites. This project includes the construction of a hotel building, residential condominium building and professional housing building over two to four stories of parking, with retail and restaurant liner shops. To the east at 1000 W Marion Ave., there will be three- to five-story condominiums and one professional housing building, each with its own parking space. There are three existing buildings in the planned development at 900 W Marion Ave., including the Military Heritage Museum, another being renovated for use as a small boutique hotel with 26 rooms and a third building to be transformed into a two-story condominium building with parking. Two- to three-story villas/townhomes will be constructed over parking on the east side of Shreve Street.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Animal Services at full capacity
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Workers at Manatee County Animal Services say the shelter is at full capacity. Even if you aren’t ready to adopt, there are still ways you can help animals in need. As of Monday afternoon, the shelter has 305 pets in house and at least...
