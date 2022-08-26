ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Austin High School students welcomed back to class in style

AUSTIN, Minn. - Austin High School rolled out the red carpet for students heading back to class. Actual red carpets led through the front doors of the building, giving students the celebrity treatment on their first day. Teacher Emily Hovland was on hand to give the students some good mojo.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota

CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey’s General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey’s and was pursued by an office, but the suspect’s vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
CANNON FALLS, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man sentenced for marijuana in North Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Albert Lea man pleads guilty to getting caught with marijuana in Cerro Gordo County. Andrew Clinton Wederath Faulkner, 38, has been sentenced to two days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Faulkner must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Sports
City
Northfield, MN
City
Albert Lea, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
KIMT

NH Boutique celebrates one year with block party

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A Med City boutique spent the day giving back to its customers. On Saturday, NH Boutique held a first anniversary block party. As a way to say thank you to her customers the party featured food, games, and music. Owner Lindsey Snyder opened the boutique in-person last summer...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayo Spartans
KIMT

First sentence given for psychedelic mushrooms in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One-half of an accused mushroom dealing duo has been sentenced. Austin Allen Dahl, 24 of Rochester, was ordered Tuesday to spend five years of supervised probation and either pay a $1,000 fine or perform 100 hours of community work service. Dahl and Kailyn Manee Felker, 24...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
KIMT

2 arrested after multi-county pursuit in SE Minnesota

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A multi-county pursuit following a burglary call early Saturday resulted in the arrest of two men after they were found hiding in a field. It began at 1:47 a.m. when two men were seen burglarizing an under-construction apartment complex in the 4600 block of Pines View Pl. NW.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Bridge over I-90 south of Eyota to close Monday for three-week repair project

EYOTA, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says a three-week repair project starts Monday on the Highway 42 bridge over Interstate 90 south of Eyota. A detour will be in place while work is done on the bridge’s steel and rubber expansion joints. Detours of the bridge will utilize the next highway exit. They are as follows:
EYOTA, MN
KIMT

Arraignment set for man accused of heinous north Iowa murder

OSAGE, Iowa – An arraignment hearing is scheduled in a Mitchell County murder case. Nathan James Gilmore, 23 of Osage, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury. He is due to be arraigned in Mitchell County Court on September 6. An arraignment hearing is usually...
KIMT

Walmart Donated to VFW Warfighter Advance Program

A Walmart community grant is working to assist the VFW Warfighter Advance Committee in its efforts to support veterans struggling with PTSD. Rochester Walmart presents $1,000 grant to VFW's suicide prevention program. A Walmart Community Grant is working to assist the VFW Warfighter Advance Committee in their effort to support...
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy