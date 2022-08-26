Read full article on original website
Related
uahchargers.com
UAH Ranked No. 18 in USTFCCCA Preseason National Poll
NEW ORLEANS | The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced its 2022 preseason national rankings on Tuesday, and The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's team was rated No. 18 nationally. The Chargers have now been in the USTFCCCA national rankings for 17 consecutive weeks, dating...
uahchargers.com
UAH Slips in Home-Opening Action Against North Georgia
HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's soccer team fell to visiting North Georgia by a final score of 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Charger Park. UAH slips to 0-2-0, while UNG improves to 1-1-0. After a mostly scoreless first half, UAH took the first lead of the contest on a 43rd-minute goal byCharlie Garrison off an assist from Kieran Rowe. This was Garrison's first career goal with the Chargers.
Comments / 0