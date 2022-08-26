HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's soccer team fell to visiting North Georgia by a final score of 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Charger Park. UAH slips to 0-2-0, while UNG improves to 1-1-0. After a mostly scoreless first half, UAH took the first lead of the contest on a 43rd-minute goal byCharlie Garrison off an assist from Kieran Rowe. This was Garrison's first career goal with the Chargers.

