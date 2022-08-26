Read full article on original website
Big Chungus Might Be Headed To MultiVersus
MultiVersus has no shortage of big-name stars in its roster, but the next character coming to the Smash-like brawler could be its biggest yet. As spotted in a European Union trademark filing that was shared on Twitter by Andrew Marmo, it looks like Big Chungus is headed to MultiVersus. If...
House Of The Dragon Episode 2 Was Bigger Than The Record-Setting Series Premiere
House of the Dragon, the newly released Game of Thrones prequel, continues to perform well in terms of viewership. The second episode, which aired on Sunday night, picked up 10.2 million viewers on all platforms that evening, HBO confirmed this week (via Entertainment Weekly). This is up by 2% compared...
Picturesque
The First Men
Immortality Review - A Most Unusual Camera
There's a moment in movies where a restless, investigative protagonist falls down a proverbial rabbit hole and unveils a startling truth, reframing everything they thought they knew. The allure of Immortality, much like other games from Sam Barlow and Half Mermaid, is that it casts the player in this exciting role and builds to its ultimate unveiling. It's borderline impenetrable at times, as both the basic A to B plot and its greater themes are much more opaque than the team's prior puzzles. And yet, it's not really worse off for it. Despite--and sometimes because of--the dizzying effect of falling down the rabbit hole, Immortality becomes another standout narrative. It's similar to its predecessors, Telling Lies and Her Story, in some key ways, but more thought-provoking, too, and certainly more unnerving than you'll be prepared for.
Avatar: Generations
Get The Original Mafia Game For Free Starting September 1
To celebrate the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary, the original Mafia title will be free on Steam from September 1 through September 5. Once you’ve claimed the game, it’s yours to keep forever--so make sure you find time to add the mob adventure to your Steam library. It’s hard...
Today's Wordle Answer (#437) - August 30, 2022
Every Wordle player had to know that a tougher puzzle was coming after a string of semi-easy answers. On August 30, the Wordle database had to reach far to spit out the answer for today. If you haven't started today's puzzle, then you'll want to check out our list of recommended starting words to give yourself an advantage. If you have already started the Wordle and need some help, then you're in the right spot.
Baccarat Corsair
Lunch Tycoon
The King Of Fighters XV Director Says SNK And Capcom "Interested" In Reviving Crossover Franchise
One of the top directors for The King Of Fighters XV has confirmed that both SNK and Capcom are "interested" in reviving the SNK vs Capcom crossover franchise. Speaking with Video Games Chronicle, SNK producer and KOFXV director Yasuyuki Oda answered a question about returning to the Capcom and SNK collaboration by saying both parties are "interested in making [it] a reality," with a poster given out at Evo 2022 playing a role in confirming fans' desire for the game's return.
Best PS5 Controllers Available Now
The DualSense is undoubtedly the best PS5 controller and arguably Sony's coolest controller to date. So right out of the box, you already have the best controller for PlayStation 5. It's not a bad idea to have an extra DualSense or two around, especially since it's now available in six different color schemes. That said, there are other controller options beyond the DualSense that you should consider. Third-party PS5 controller options are slim when it comes to actually playing PS5 games, but third-party retailer Scuf Gaming has released a really nice premium option, the Scuf Reflex. Also, some of the best PS4 controllers are directly compatible with Sony's next-gen console, while others can be used with backwards compatible PS4 games on PS5. We've rounded up the best PS5 controllers right now. And with Sony reportedly set to reveal its own Pro-style controller, it's certainly possible that this list will change in the future.
New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News
New PS5 console models have launched in Australia, and similar to previous PlayStation iterations of the past, they bear new model numbers. These new editions--the CFI-1202B digital console and the CFI-1202A disc console--don't have any cosmetic changes but are lighter than the previous builds. In other Sony news, PlayStation has...
A New Mafia Game Is In Development
2K Games has confirmed a new entry in its Mafia series is in development at Hangar 13, the team that made Mafia III and Mafia: Definitive Edition. General manager Roman Hladík confirmed this in a blog post celebrating the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary. "I'm happy to confirm we've started work on an all-new Mafia project! While it's a few years away and we can't share anything more right now, we're really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories," the developer said.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Launch Trailer
This incredible collection of 13 original classics is available now! Take on Shredder, Bebop, Rocksteady and the Foot Clan solo, or bring the action online with friends or locally on couch co-op.
Shovel Knight Dig, Gris+, And A Tom Hanks Trivia Game Coming To Apple Arcade In September
Shovel Knight will soon be digging through iOS devices via Apple Arcade, as Shovel Knight Dig is among the games slated for release on Apple's subscription service in September. Shovel Knight Dig is a roguelike adventure that pits the shovel-centric knight against Drill Knight and his digging crew. Instead of...
Xbox - September 2022 Games with Gold
September's 2022 Games with Gold lineup includes the Xbox One titles Gods Will Fall and Double Kick Heroes, and through backwards compatibility, the Xbox 360 titles Thrillville and Portal 2. February's lineup provides over $66.96 dollars in value and up to 3000 in gamerscore.
Ash Ketchum Is Playable For The First Time In A Pokemon Game In Masters EX
As part of Pokemon Master EX's third anniversary, players can now obtain and play as anime protagonist Ash, for the first time in any Pokemon title. The anniversary celebration includes other events and the announcement of other sync pairs. As previously teased, Ash and Pikachu can battle together as a...
