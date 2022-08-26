ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kmyu.tv

Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead

PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
PROVO, UT
kmyu.tv

Snow College student arrested after making school shooting comment on gaming platform

EPHRAIM, Utah (KUTV) — A Snow College student was taken into custody after comments during online gaming led to multiple schools being placed on lockdown. According to a statement from the college, schools went into a soft lockdown between 1 - 3 p.m. Monday after the Utah County Sheriff's Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity.
EPHRAIM, UT
kmyu.tv

Utah pastor calls for 'bottom-up' approach to root out racism

KEARNS, Utah (KUTV) — In the aftermath of a racist incident at Brigham Young University volleyball game, a Utah pastor is calling for a “bottom-up” approach to rooting out bigotry and hatred. Corey J. Hodges, lead pastor at The Point Church in Kearns, said what happened at...
UTAH STATE
kmyu.tv

5 Questions with Spence: Bold prediction for Utah & BYU!

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s Kick-off week for BYU and Utah Football, and Spence Checketts from ESPN700 joins our Dave Fox for 5 Questions with Spence. Dave Fox grills Spence by asking for a bold prediction on Utah and BYU opening day gamesSpence’s answers are completely opposite of each other.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

