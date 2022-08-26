Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1011now.com
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in elevated yellow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in elevated yellow for a second week. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
WOWT
Nebraska health experts say COVID reinfections carry high risk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you think your chances of getting severely ill with COVID are low because you’ve already had it, be warned. A new study by the Mayo Clinic tells a different story. Jacob Rockafellow of Omaha has had COVID once. “It wasn’t fun,” he said. “First,...
Sioux City Journal
Southeast Nebraska medical experts see optimism in heart disease, cancer deaths rates
Every year, cancer and heart disease account for just more than half of all deaths in the U.S., according to data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's true in Southeast Nebraska as well, but there are a few differences locally. In both categories, the average rate...
kfornow.com
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Why some people are using salt therapy to help with respiratory issues
OMAHA, Neb. — For people dealing with long COVID-19 or other respiratory problems, finding something to help them breathe better can be a challenge. That's why some are looking for holistic ways to improve their breathing. One of those methods is salt therapy. Nestled in some of the walls...
etxview.com
'A little bit of a blur' — Year after rash of deadly overdoses, Lincoln officials reflect on progress
A year ago, after 50 Lincoln residents suffered drug overdoses in a 30-day span that saw four people and an unborn child die, local officials knew they needed to intervene. After 133 residents overdosed in 2020 — itself a 76% increase over the five-year average leading up to the pandemic year — 141 victims suffered from drug overdoses in the city in the first 233 days of 2021.
Tyler Family Cancer Center Unveiled at Cass Health
(Atlantic) Officials at Cass Health unveiled the Tyler Family Cancer Center during their open house on Sunday. The Tyler Family Cancer Center is the treatment and infusion section of the Cass Health Specialty Clinic. Cass Health Chief Executive Officer Brett Altman says this section of Cass Health is one of the essential elements of the construction project and a space that most people do not get to see.
klkntv.com
Nebraska group focusing on successes as fights over public schools grow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fights over everything from masks to sex education have dominated headlines and school board meetings for years now, but one group is looking to shift the spotlight. The Nebraska State Education Association is focusing on success stories with a newly launched campaign called Public School...
RELATED PEOPLE
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha residents walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
KETV.com
Plattsmouth school officials report bomb threat Tuesday morning
PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. — Plattsmouth school officials say they were made aware of a bomb threat to their high school Tuesday morning. Officials say the report came in around 9:30 Tuesday morning through the district's "Say Something" anonymous reporting system. Students and staff were evacuated from the building based on...
State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak
For second time this year, the state-run Glenwood Resource Center for individuals with disabilities is facing fines related to the death of a resident. The western Iowa care facility, which is run by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, is also being cited for failing to implement basic infection-control protocols in the midst […] The post State-run home cited for another death and a major COVID-19 outbreak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
U.S. Marshals Offering Reward For Man Wanted In Kearney Murder
(Omaha, NE) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of a murder in Kearney and a robbery in Omaha. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force says 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is accused of committing the crimes in January 2022. The task force says Chambers is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. He was last known to be in Des Moines, Iowa. Information that leads to his arrest could lead to a $10,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or submit a tip online at usmarshals.gov/tips.
Task force offers $10k for information on man connected to Nebraska crimes
The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is offering up to $10,000 for information on 25-year-old Romeo Chambers who is wanted for crimes committed in January in Kearney and Omaha.
KETV.com
Nebraska priest's corn crop helps feed 13,000 through Food Bank for the Heartland donation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man of the cloth in Columbus, Nebraska, has made it his mission to help get fresh food to families in need. Since the 1990s, Father Wayne Pavela has grown sweet corn on his farm to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland. This year, his...
WOWT
BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First National Bank of Omaha Launches Credit-Card-as-a-Service Platform
First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) has announced Bend by FNBO, a credit-card-as-a-service solution to expand its ways to let clients offer cards, a press release said. Bend by FNBO will offer an embedded model of open API services for credit cards. It will let clients use plug-and-play financial services to integrate into existing environments. Brands will be able to access more flexibility with the service, along with customizable options for their cards.
Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River
LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the state’s two largest cities, stirred up a […] The post Legislative report says dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Overnight dispatch: hay fire, bridge accident
NEBRASKA CITY - Overnight emergency dispatch in Fremont County included a large hay bale fire south of Tabor and a truck hitting the Missouri River bridge at Nebraska City. Randolph and Thurman firefighters were called to the Madison farm where a fire was threatening 15 to 20 hay bales around 2:34 a.m.
KETV.com
Careless smoking blamed for west Omaha apartment fire
OMAHA, Neb. — A fire broke out at an apartment in West Omaha early Tuesday morning and impacted three other units. A battalion chief with the Omaha Fire Department said firefighters were called to the scene near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive around 6:30 a.m. They found light smoke coming from the building and put out a fire on the second floor about 15 minutes later. Three other units suffered smoke damage.
Comments / 0