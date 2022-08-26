(Omaha, NE) -- U.S. Marshals are looking for a man accused of a murder in Kearney and a robbery in Omaha. The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force says 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is accused of committing the crimes in January 2022. The task force says Chambers is considered armed and dangerous and shouldn't be approached. He was last known to be in Des Moines, Iowa. Information that leads to his arrest could lead to a $10,000 reward. Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332 or submit a tip online at usmarshals.gov/tips.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO