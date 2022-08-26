August 27, 2022 — What's become an annual tradition on Talkin' Sports when Dave Fox gets together with Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan to discuss the state of the Utah Athletic Department and look ahead to a new season of college football. Enjoy part one of this three part experience where the two discuss the excitement of returning as Pac 12 champs and the 2022 season opener at Florida.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO