Uncertainty greets parents on first day of school in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parents whose children attend school in the Salt Lake City School District are preparing for the first day of school, which starts Tuesday. Students will get their room, locker and teacher assignments for the new year. One more thing they will get is a lot of uncertainty.
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
Possibly $100k in damage to South Jordan bike shop during break-in
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A South Jordan business faces thousands of dollars in damage after a truck drove into their building during a theft on Saturday. The truck was seen on security footage driving through both sliding doors of Hangar 15 Bicycles before two suspects took five electric bikes.
Late season heat wave will bring triple digit temperatures to Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A late season heat wave is forecasted to bring sweltering temperatures to much of the state of Utah this week. 2News meteorologist Chase Thomason said that the incoming high temperatures are rare as we approach the beginning of September. "This will be the hottest...
E-bike shop owner not surprised at brazen South Jordan bike shop burglary
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A bold bike shop burglary, caught on camera in South Jordan, isn’t necessarily surprising to other bike shop owners around the Salt Lake Valley. “I think everyone’s on edge,” said Matt Passey, owner of Salt Lake eBikes. “Everyone’s double checking stuff.”...
Auto-pedestrian crash in Provo leaves brother, sister, driver dead
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Three people are dead — two of them children — after an auto-pedestrian crash in a Provo neighborhood Monday morning, according to authorities. The incident happened around 8 a.m. in the area of 800 East and 700 North. According to police, two elementary-school-aged...
Three suspects, including teen, arrested after aggravated robbery at Salt Lake hotel
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Three people, including a teenager, were arrested after an aggravated robbery in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, the investigation began Sunday at 1:25 a.m. when police received a report from someone claiming two men had assaulted him at gunpoint and stole personal items, including his car, at a hotel near 200 North Jimmy Doolittle Road.
Neighbors recount tragic crash that killed driver, two young siblings in Provo
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Police in Provo have identified the driver in Monday’s fatal crash as 59-year-old Darren Albertson of Provo. The collision killed Albertson along with two children. Officers said Albertson crossed into the eastbound lanes near 700 North and 800 East, hitting a 9-year-old girl and...
Man arrested in Tooele County after allegedly threatening woman at gunpoint
DUGWAY, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested in Tooele County after police said he held a woman at gunpoint and threatened to shoot her if she did not drive him out of the area. Officials said they responded to the area of the Skull Valley Indian Reservation on Saturday on reports of someone discharging a firearm.
Mark Harlan talks NIL Money in Part 3 of Dave Fox's Exclusive Interview
8/29/2022 — (KUTV) - In Part 3 of Dave Fox's exclusive interview with Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan they discuss how student-athletes are benefiting from NIL. They also talked about how important it was for Harlan and the University to extend Kyle Whittingham's contract. Watch the interview right here .
Mark Harlan Part One With Dave Fox
August 27, 2022 — What's become an annual tradition on Talkin' Sports when Dave Fox gets together with Utah Athletic Director Mark Harlan to discuss the state of the Utah Athletic Department and look ahead to a new season of college football. Enjoy part one of this three part experience where the two discuss the excitement of returning as Pac 12 champs and the 2022 season opener at Florida.
BYU athletic director speaks out after racial slurs used against Duke volleyball player
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — BYU's athletic director is speaking out after racial slurs were used against a Duke University volleyball player. 2News spoke with Tom Holmoe on Monday and asked him how he felt knowing this happened during one of his games. "You asked me how I feel –...
Utes honor fallen teammates Jordan, Lowe with custom hand-painted helmets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Utes are honoring a pair of fallen teammates in an incredibly unique way for this year's game against the USC Trojans, revealing custom hand-painted helmets to honor Aaron Lowe and Ty Jordan, who died within a year of each other. According to...
Alta HS football player faces long recovery after suffering spinal injury during game
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A 17-year-old high school student-athlete has lost movement and some feeling in his lower body after a hit during a football game. The hit happened last Thursday when the Alta High Hawks was playing Stansbury in a junior varsity game. Jalen Sutton has had surgery...
