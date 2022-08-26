Read full article on original website
Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% in Q2, seen slowing in H2
ISTANBUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Turkey's economy expanded 7.5% annually in the second quarter of the year, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, while the full-year growth forecast stood at 4%, pointing a drop in economic activity in the second half of the year reflecting weaker demand conditions.
Why Shares of TAL Education Group, Uxin Limited, and Gaotu Techedu Are Rising Today
Shares of several Chinese companies that trade on U.S. Exchanges jumped today after U.S. and Chinese financial regulators announced a preliminary agreement for a long-standing auditing dispute between the two countries. Shares of the online education company TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) traded nearly 7.7% higher as of 12:07 p.m....
Marketmind: Another brick in the wall
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. The last Soviet president has died and is to be buried with a Russia he brought closer to Europe at loggerheads once more, and a wall of worry looming over markets and politics. read more.
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
When it comes to investing greats, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $650 billion in value for his shareholders (himself included), and delivered a better than 3,600,000% total return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A).
China's Guangzhou tightens COVID curbs as infections hit big southern cities
BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's Guangzhou on Wednesday imposed COVID-19 curbs in parts of the city, joining Shenzhen in battling local flare-ups, deepening uncertainty over commerce and daily life in two of southern China's most economically vibrant metropolises.
Why Nordic American Tankers Stock Dropped Today
Shares of ocean-going oil tanker company Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) tumbled 12.2% through 2:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The company reported its second-quarter earnings results, meeting analyst targets for earnings, but missing badly on revenue. Heading into the quarterly earnings news, analysts had forecast that Nordic American would lose...
Avid Technology Rises 12% On Addition To S&P SmallCap 600
(RTTNews) - Shares of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) are up more than 12% Tuesday morning at $27.02, on the news of it getting added to the S&P SmallCap 600. The stock will be added to the index prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, September 1. Avid Technology develops...
This decade's oil boom is moving offshore - way offshore
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Global oil companies are pumping billions of dollars into offshore drilling, reversing a long decline in spending on the decades-long projects including some in the remote iceberg waters far off Canada's Atlantic coast.
Why Amazon, Carvana, and Skillz Stocks Slumped Tuesday Morning
A broad cross section of stocks stumbled on Tuesday, as market watchers focused on deteriorating macroeconomic conditions and the potential that things could get worse before they get better. E-commerce platform Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock was down as much as 2.3% on Tuesday morning, mobile games platform Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ)...
Exclusive-Maxis and U Mobile decline offer to take stakes in Malaysia's 5G agency -sources
KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Two of Malaysia's largest mobile carriers do not plan to take stakes in a state-owned 5G agency, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters - a setback that could further delay the country's rollout of 5G technology.
Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
Good morning, and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Tuya Inc. second quarter 2022earnings conference call [Operator instructions] I will now turn the call over to the first speaker today, Mr. Reg Chai, capital market associate director of Tuya. Please go ahead, sir.
UK museums’ rising energy costs could hamper ‘warm banks’ plan
Museums have said they will struggle to provide “warm banks” planned for people priced out of heating their homes, because their own soaring bills threaten opening restrictions and closures this winter. The Museums Association said on Tuesday that the cost of living crisis risked being a bigger blow...
Terminix Global Holdings (TMX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Monday, shares of Terminix Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: TMX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.84, changing hands as low as $42.69 per share. Terminix Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TMX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Labor's biodiversity market scheme needs to be planned well – or it could lead to greenwashing
Businesses and philanthropic organisations are looking to invest in projects to protect and restore nature. We need to make this easier. Which major political party’s minister said this? If you guessed Labor, correct – it was environment minister Tanya Plibersek last week. But the phrase is strikingly similar to one made by the Coalition’s David Littleproud. In fact, Labor’s proposed biodiversity market borrows heavily from the previous government’s approach. In brief, landholders would be able to buy and sell biodiversity certificates. A farmer seeking to clear land could buy a certificate created by another farmer who has restored native vegetation elsewhere....
