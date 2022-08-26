ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Traffic Safety: Fatal accident statistics show need for change

Another year, another study in which West Virginia is noted as being an unusually dangerous place for drivers. This time, the Mountain State ranked 7th most dangerous, in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data compiled by Agruss Law Firm. The study was looking for the highest percentage of driver deaths compared with the state’s population.
TRAFFIC
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Morrisey reps to visit Mid-Ohio Valley to address consumer issues

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with Mid-Ohio Valley residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer potential questions. “These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said in...
POLITICS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia DAR Northern District holds meeting

PARKERSBURG — The James Wood Chapter DAR hosted the West Virginia DAR Northern District meeting on Aug. 20 at the Stout Memorial Methodist Church. In attendance were Northern District Director Tina Seese, Secretary Annetta Siers, Treasure Katie Brown, state Regnt Jane Larke and honorary Regents Mindy Davis, Charla Nutter McNobe and Ginger Nalley. James Wood members attending were Jane Richards, Julia Hoffman, Stephanie Phelps, Katherine Brown, Dina Braniff, Louise Wince, Elizabeth Phelps, Mary Smith, Carolyn Kesterson and Marge Logue. Forty-two members from the remaining Northern District chapters, Anne Royall, Blennerhassett, Colonel William Lowther, Ohio Valley and Wheeling, DAR state officers and members also attended.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Former West Virginia School Board president Miller Hall resigns

CHARLESTON — Miller Hall, the former president of the West Virginia Board of Education, has resigned as a member of the board, making him the fourth senior education official to step down or transfer this month. “Throughout my 47-year career in education, my focus was always on children and...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
wvexplorer.com

Notorious bank robber "Pretty Boy Floyd" hid in West Virginia

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. — As U.S. states go, West Virginia has always been a reasonably peaceful place. Violence erupts on occasion, though one might say the Mountain State is "sleepy" in a home-spun Andy Griffith Show sort of way. It had been particularly free of violent crime during the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ohio acknowledges Washington State Community College campus safety efforts

MARIETTA — For nearly seven years, Washington State Community College has been actively involved in the Ohio Department of Higher Education’s initiative, Changing Campus Culture. This state-wide effort is focused on ending sexual violence on Ohio college and university campuses. Recently, higher education Chancellor Randy Gardner informed Washington...
MARIETTA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mountaineer Gas proposing decade-high rate hike

WHEELING — Mountaineer Gas is requesting its highest rate increase in the last 10 years. That’s because, according to one company official, the purchase price of gas is the highest it has been in the last 10 years. If the West Virginia Public Service Commission approves that request,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheryl E Preston

What local residents need to know about the spreading E.coli outbreaks connected to Wendy's restaurants

No reports of E. coli in local Wendy's restaurants. There have been no reported outbreaks ofillness from anyone who has eaten at a Wendy's in Roanoke or the state of Virginia. Those who live in the Star City and the Commonwealth still should be aware of the situation as it continues to unfold. Here is what is known thus far regarding the situation. The Sun is reporting that more than 100 people have contracted E. coli after consuming romaine lettuce at therestaurant chain in four states.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Hospital#General Health#Medical Services#Linus Covid#Wood
WBOY 12 News

West Virginians are most upset about student loan forgiveness

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Recent data shows that West Virginians had the most negative reaction to the mass student loan forgiveness that President Biden announced earlier this week. According to Geotagged Twitter data compiled by School Authority, West Virginians were not hesitant to complain about the debt cancellation in the first 24 hours. Tweets were […]
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia couple charged with animal cruelty

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WVNS

VIDEO: State Police need help to identify thief

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) are looking for a potential thief trying to steal from Vecellio&Grogan Inc. Welding Shop. The WVSP provided these surveillance videos to help in finding information about the crime. On Wednesday, August 17th, at around 4 P.M., a red Chevrolet Colorado entered the parking lot of […]
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy