Cars

The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
Robb Report

The New Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Pumps Out a Monstrous 1,300 HP

Only Shelby American could look at the Ford Mustang GT500 and see a car in need of even more power. Fortunately for us, the legendary tuner has decided to put its upgraded, track-only version of the vehicle, the Code Red, into production. It’s a not-so-subtle reminder that the muscle car is still alive and well. As far as the majority of enthusiasts are concerned, more power is a good thing. That said, the GT500 isn’t exactly a car that was crying out for more oomph. Its stock 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 generates a more than respectable 760 horses and 625 ft lbs of...
The Verge

Ford reportedly is working on a mystery electric truck that’s not an F-150 Lightning

Ford’s future electric lineup is coming more into focus. (No, not that Focus.) After scoring a big win with the F-150 Lightning, Ford is developing a new electric truck that will likely go on sale in 2025, according to Automotive News. Details are scarce, but the new EV truck will sit alongside an electric Ford Explorer, as well as the automaker’s Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, as Ford’s family of electric vehicles begins to fill out by the mid-point of the decade.
Top Speed

Why the Third-Generation Lexus LS 430 is the Best Budget Luxury Sedan

There is a problem with luxury sedans and people who really want them but cannot afford a new one. The problem is that with a small budget you can buy one from the early 2000s. And, on paper, that seems like a good idea. Heated seats, keyless entry, leather upholstery, big V-8s, and a ride as smooth as butter, why wouldn’t you buy it? Well, because it will be an utter disaster. Parts will start failing and those parts were once on a 100,000-dollar car; therefore, replacing them will not be cheap. However, there is a solution and as always, it comes from the land of the rising sun – Japan.
insideevs.com

Tesla Model Y Daily Driver: New Owner Covers The Pros And Cons

Tesla Model 3 owner Glenn just splurged for a Model Y after the electric crossover finally made its way to New Zealand. Clearly, he liked the Model 3 or he wouldn't be investing in its larger and pricier sibling. Glenn talks about what sets the Model 3 and Model Y apart and highlights the many pros and cons of having a Model Y as a daily driver.
Robb Report

Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet

Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes G-Class Returns For 2023, But At A Price

Across the world's most affluent areas, there's one common thread - the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. From Beverly Hills to The Hamptons, the boxy Benz is the preferred choice of propulsion for the world's elite. Sadly, supply chain issues forced Mercedes Benz to retire the V8-powered Mercedes (and several of its siblings) for the entirety of 2022 before reopening orders for certain models like the GLS 580 later on.
topgear.com

The beginner’s guide to Mercedes-AMG

If you recall our beginner’s guide to Alpine, we compared it to AMG – both started off as an independent concern, taking the solid mechanicals of a major home-grown manufacturer and extracting something special enough for the whole world – and indeed said major manufacturer – to sit up, take notice and team up. And eventually buy the smaller company outright, then make it the head of its F1 program. The parallels are almost uncanny.
Road & Track

Model S Plaid Sets an EV Lap Record At Sebring

The Tesla Model S Plaid is one of the most ridiculous cars on sale today. With a tri-motor setup providing 1,020 hp at all four wheels, the EV is utterly dominant in a straight line, bested only by some of the most expensive EVs money can buy. Now though, we can watch as driver Blake Fuller uses his modified Model S Plaid to break the EV lap record at Sebring International Raceway.
CARS

