Read full article on original website
Related
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
The Gas Monkey Garage Guy Is Offloading His Car Collection
Gas Monkey Garage & Richard RawlingsThe sale includes everything from old hotrods to barn find trucks and even one obscure Fiero-based luxury car.
The New Shelby Mustang GT500 Code Red Pumps Out a Monstrous 1,300 HP
Only Shelby American could look at the Ford Mustang GT500 and see a car in need of even more power. Fortunately for us, the legendary tuner has decided to put its upgraded, track-only version of the vehicle, the Code Red, into production. It’s a not-so-subtle reminder that the muscle car is still alive and well. As far as the majority of enthusiasts are concerned, more power is a good thing. That said, the GT500 isn’t exactly a car that was crying out for more oomph. Its stock 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 generates a more than respectable 760 horses and 625 ft lbs of...
This 1914 Ford Model T Is the World’s Oldest RV, and It’s for Sale
BonhamsEver seen an RV that predates World War I?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Absurd 2,500-HP GMC Sierra Sleeper Truck Hides a 10.3L V8 and Twin Turbos
Nelson Racing EnginesCome for the unsuspecting race truck, stay for the crazy dyno clip with glowing pipes.
The Verge
Ford reportedly is working on a mystery electric truck that’s not an F-150 Lightning
Ford’s future electric lineup is coming more into focus. (No, not that Focus.) After scoring a big win with the F-150 Lightning, Ford is developing a new electric truck that will likely go on sale in 2025, according to Automotive News. Details are scarce, but the new EV truck will sit alongside an electric Ford Explorer, as well as the automaker’s Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, as Ford’s family of electric vehicles begins to fill out by the mid-point of the decade.
Top Speed
Why the Third-Generation Lexus LS 430 is the Best Budget Luxury Sedan
There is a problem with luxury sedans and people who really want them but cannot afford a new one. The problem is that with a small budget you can buy one from the early 2000s. And, on paper, that seems like a good idea. Heated seats, keyless entry, leather upholstery, big V-8s, and a ride as smooth as butter, why wouldn’t you buy it? Well, because it will be an utter disaster. Parts will start failing and those parts were once on a 100,000-dollar car; therefore, replacing them will not be cheap. However, there is a solution and as always, it comes from the land of the rising sun – Japan.
insideevs.com
Tesla Model Y Daily Driver: New Owner Covers The Pros And Cons
Tesla Model 3 owner Glenn just splurged for a Model Y after the electric crossover finally made its way to New Zealand. Clearly, he liked the Model 3 or he wouldn't be investing in its larger and pricier sibling. Glenn talks about what sets the Model 3 and Model Y apart and highlights the many pros and cons of having a Model Y as a daily driver.
RELATED PEOPLE
Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet
Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
French Grand Prix Cut from F1 Schedule, Belgium Renewed
The French Grand Prix isn’t on the Formula 1 calendar next year — and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says there’s no guarantee of European races going forward as the sport expands in other parts of the world. The race, first held in 1906, acknowledged F1’s decision in...
Mercedes G-Class Returns For 2023, But At A Price
Across the world's most affluent areas, there's one common thread - the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. From Beverly Hills to The Hamptons, the boxy Benz is the preferred choice of propulsion for the world's elite. Sadly, supply chain issues forced Mercedes Benz to retire the V8-powered Mercedes (and several of its siblings) for the entirety of 2022 before reopening orders for certain models like the GLS 580 later on.
Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
The 2022 Monterey Car Week came through with some unexpected heroes. The post Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
topgear.com
The beginner’s guide to Mercedes-AMG
If you recall our beginner’s guide to Alpine, we compared it to AMG – both started off as an independent concern, taking the solid mechanicals of a major home-grown manufacturer and extracting something special enough for the whole world – and indeed said major manufacturer – to sit up, take notice and team up. And eventually buy the smaller company outright, then make it the head of its F1 program. The parallels are almost uncanny.
Road & Track
Model S Plaid Sets an EV Lap Record At Sebring
The Tesla Model S Plaid is one of the most ridiculous cars on sale today. With a tri-motor setup providing 1,020 hp at all four wheels, the EV is utterly dominant in a straight line, bested only by some of the most expensive EVs money can buy. Now though, we can watch as driver Blake Fuller uses his modified Model S Plaid to break the EV lap record at Sebring International Raceway.
Road & Track
You Can Buy a 90s Porsche-Inspired Boat, If You Really Want To
Have you ever found yourself driving a late air cooled Porsche 911 cabriolet on land and thought "everything else is perfect, but I wish I was on the sea instead?" No? Well, someone has, and that person chose to build a boat around the idea. This is a 1995 Craig...
electrek.co
FREY unveils more affordable line of fast, high-end full-suspension electric mountain bikes
The new FREY EVOLVE line is designed to take the brand’s popular high-end electric mountain bikes and reduce prices to make them more affordable for the masses. The first two models have just been unveiled as the FREY EVOLVE NEO and NEO PRO. FREY’s e-bikes have always embodied three...
Comments / 0