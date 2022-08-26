There is a problem with luxury sedans and people who really want them but cannot afford a new one. The problem is that with a small budget you can buy one from the early 2000s. And, on paper, that seems like a good idea. Heated seats, keyless entry, leather upholstery, big V-8s, and a ride as smooth as butter, why wouldn’t you buy it? Well, because it will be an utter disaster. Parts will start failing and those parts were once on a 100,000-dollar car; therefore, replacing them will not be cheap. However, there is a solution and as always, it comes from the land of the rising sun – Japan.

