A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Media outlets -- including KENS 5 -- file lawsuit seeking release of information related to Uvalde mass shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A group of media outlets, including KENS 5, filed a lawsuit against the City of Uvalde, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office, asking a judge to order the release of public documents and other items related to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School.
'Those were the people that failed us' | Uvalde parents furious that officers who responded to Robb will guard schools this year
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde parents were stunned Monday when district officials told them they’d not yet audited or investigated their own police department’s response to the shooting at Robb Elementary. Trustees asked for patience with the legal process they say they started by firing chief of police...
Officers who 'failed' Uvalde children in massacre allowed to continue working this fall
UVALDE, Texas — Three months after the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and just eight days before the start of the 2022-23 school year, a promised evaluation of responding school district police officers has not yet started, and those officers will be allowed to continue working within the district this fall, the board announced Monday evening.
Uvalde families ask local gun shop to stand with them in their fight for justice
UVALDE – Uvalde families continue their fight to change gun laws in Texas, three months after the Robb Elementary mass shooting. On Saturday, dozens rallied at the Texas State Capitol demanding for Gov. Greg Abbott to call for a special session to raise the age to purchase an assault-style weapon.
Uvalde father responds to fired police chief
Uvalde, Texas parent Adam Martinez reacts to the statement from fired school district police chief Pete Arredondo. He also discusses safety issues and says his son is not ready to return to school.
South Texas police arrest suspect who made verbal threats at school
A man who made a threat at a school in the Dilley Independent School District has been arrested, according to police. Police said the verbal threat was made on Monday, and city and district officers were informed. Officers arrested the man and his home was searched “to make sure there...
Uvalde Parents Confront Gov. Greg Abbott Over Texas Gun Law
AUSTIN, Texas — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott may have woken up Saturday to the sound of parents screaming the names of their children who died in the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Family members of about a dozen of the students and teachers who died in the...
Uvalde residents supported by other gun violence victims at Texas State Capitol
Uvalde residents supported by other gun violence victims at Texas State Capitol. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Family members of victims from the Robb Elementary,...
"Time to stop using mental issues as an excuse": Grandmother of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"It is time to stop using mental issues as an excuse for these mass shootings," said Berlinda Arreola, the grandmother of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie was one of the 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Uvalde CISD to hold three special school board meetings Monday
UVALDE, Texas — Uvalde CISD will be holding three special school board meetings Monday. The first will start at 6 p.m. and will be a public hearing. A town hall meeting will follow, then a special board meeting. Officials say the first meeting will run about thirty minutes. Board...
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
Bandera County deputies ruled her death as suicide, but medical examiners don't know what killed her
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — *Warning: Details in this story are graphic. In Bandera County, residents are on edge following multiple reports of people who've disappeared. 33-year-old Brittany McMahon was one of them. Her remains were discovered July 3 in a wooded area in North Bandera County. Evidence led investigators...
Officials Confirm Anthrax Found in Aoudad in Uvalde County
AUSTIN – Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) officials received confirmation of anthrax in a barbary sheep, also known as an aoudad, on a premises in Uvalde County on August 18, 2022. This is the first case of anthrax in Texas this year. The premises is located 16 miles north west of Uvalde, Texas, and has been quarantined. TAHC rules require proper disposal of affected carcasses on the premises prior to release of the quarantine. “The TAHC is closely monitoring the situation in Uvalde County,” said Dr. Andy Schwartz, TAHC State Veterinarian and Executive Director. “Producers are…
"You were supposed to grow up": Stepfather of Uvalde shooting victim speaks
"You were my hero, Amerie, and you made me into the man I am today," said Angel Garza, the stepfather of 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, at the March for our Lives rally at the Texas State Capitol in downtown Austin. Amerie Jo was one of 19 children killed in the May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent
AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
Timeline: Deadly mass shootings in Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Before Uvalde, there was White Settlement. Before that, there was El Paso, Sutherland Springs and Killeen. Since 1966, Texas has been the site of more than 20 deadly mass shootings. From church to the workplace, these events have claimed the lives of more than 200 Texans.As part of our search for answers in light of the Uvalde shooting, we compiled a list of some of the deadliest mass shootings that have occurred in Texas over the past 50 years.Following the shooting in Uvalde, CBS 11 reached out to those most impacted by mass shootings in Texas and asked...
Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings
**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
Hundreds of children in Uvalde receive free bikes on Saturday
UVALDE, Texas — Around 800 children in Uvalde received a free bike on Saturday after months of planning and fundraising. The donation was made possible through the efforts of the cycling community, including Austin's, along with Lance Armstrong, Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop and others. A total of $270,000 was raised for the project.
Send your messages of hope to the Uvalde community ahead of the first day of school for UCISD
The first day of school is typically a time of excitement, nerves and maybe a little bit of anxiety for students, parents and teachers. But for the community of Uvalde, this back-to-school season is likely bringing on much more intensified emotions. On Tuesday, the school bells at Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
'Texas miracle died in Uvalde' – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows
SAN FRANCISCO – A billboard recently placed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up, and why.Featuring an ominous man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas."KPIX 5 saw the billboard on a day when the massacre once again made national headlines. This week, the town's police chief was fired in the wake of criticism his department didn't do enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24...
