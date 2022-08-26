Read full article on original website
Officials announce 15-day watering ban for large areas of Los Angeles County
Officials are urging large areas of Los Angeles County to heed a temporary outdoor watering ban that will begin next week and affect over 4 million people as crews make repairs to a leaking major pipeline. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California outlined the 15-day ban at a Tuesday...
15-day lawn watering restriction begins next week as Municipal Water District crews repair pipeline
Residents throughout the Southland will yet again be faced with additional watering restrictions as state officials work to limit overuse in the face of California’s worst drought in 1,200 years. The 15-day shutdown is scheduled to begin on Sept. 6 as Metropolitan Water District crews work on repairing a...
Wildfires erupt in San Gabriel Canyon above Azusa, prompting multi-agency response from firefighters
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) — Two brush fires erupted Monday afternoon in the San Gabriel Canyon area above Azusa, prompting a multi-agency response from firefighters. The larger wildfire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. near mile marker 21.67 along San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest. The other was burning across from the Morris Dam.
Agoura community mourning death of football player
A community is devastated after a 15-year-old boy died on Thursday. Freshman Carter Stone, who played football at Agoura High School, passed away after going in for an arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder, according to multiple news outlets. The Agoura High football team announced Stone’s death Saturday on Twitter.
Death of freshman football player leaves Agoura High School in mourning
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — The Agoura High School community is mourning a freshman football player who died of medical complications at age 15. Carter Stone, who played offensive lineman for the Agoura Chargers, died after going in for what was believed to be routine surgery on his shoulder. Friends and family say he went into cardiac arrest during the surgery.
Search underway for missing 12-year-old in Granada Hills
Authorities are searching for a missing child in Granada Hills. Abigail Marie Bein is a 12-year-old who identifies as he/him, and was last seen on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m. on Hiawatha Avenue. Bein is White and stands about 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Suspect in deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI crash was out on bail for prior DUI, LAPD says
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — The family of a 21-year-old woman killed in a suspected DUI crash near Dockweiler Beach is demanding answers about the suspect, who police say was out on bail for a previous DUI earlier this year. The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday morning appeared at...
LAPD officer detained with Crips associate who had gun and drugs, source says
An off-duty Los Angeles police officer was briefly detained over the weekend while he was with an associate of the Rollin’ 60s Crips who was found with drugs and a “ghost gun,” according to a department source. Police are investigating not only the officer’s actions but also...
