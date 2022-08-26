ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wildfires erupt in San Gabriel Canyon above Azusa, prompting multi-agency response from firefighters

AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) — Two brush fires erupted Monday afternoon in the San Gabriel Canyon area above Azusa, prompting a multi-agency response from firefighters. The larger wildfire was reported shortly after 11 a.m. near mile marker 21.67 along San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest. The other was burning across from the Morris Dam.
Agoura community mourning death of football player

A community is devastated after a 15-year-old boy died on Thursday. Freshman Carter Stone, who played football at Agoura High School, passed away after going in for an arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder, according to multiple news outlets. The Agoura High football team announced Stone’s death Saturday on Twitter.
Death of freshman football player leaves Agoura High School in mourning

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — The Agoura High School community is mourning a freshman football player who died of medical complications at age 15. Carter Stone, who played offensive lineman for the Agoura Chargers, died after going in for what was believed to be routine surgery on his shoulder. Friends and family say he went into cardiac arrest during the surgery.
Search underway for missing 12-year-old in Granada Hills

Authorities are searching for a missing child in Granada Hills. Abigail Marie Bein is a 12-year-old who identifies as he/him, and was last seen on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m. on Hiawatha Avenue. Bein is White and stands about 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
LOS ANGELES, CA

