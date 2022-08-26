AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) — The Agoura High School community is mourning a freshman football player who died of medical complications at age 15. Carter Stone, who played offensive lineman for the Agoura Chargers, died after going in for what was believed to be routine surgery on his shoulder. Friends and family say he went into cardiac arrest during the surgery.

AGOURA HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO