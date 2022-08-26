Read full article on original website
Kia EV6 GT review: a budget alternative to the Taycan?
How exciting, a new trim level. Actually you'll find that this is more than just a mere trim update, it's the cherry on Kia’s EV6 cake – the GT version of the car is a 162mph, 577bhp dual-motor beast that replaces the suddenly old-fashioned looking petrol V6 Stinger as the company halo. We rather like the EV6 and its Hyundai Ioniq 5 cousin.
Ariel Hipercar review: prototype hyper-EV that'll get a jet engine
What's tha- 3…2…1…G… a whining yowl, sudden hiss and zizz from the tyres, smoke pours up through the emptiness where a bonnet should be, the world warps, my vision jars – I blame the surface – then the car stutters, hiccups and kangaroos. Welcome to life onboard what will be one of the world’s fastest cars.
AC Schnitzer has tuned the BMW i4... kind of
Suspension and aero bits only, we’re afraid. But then power is hardly the i4’s weak point. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Here’s a bit of a new conundrum: how do we tune electric cars?...
Callaway’s supercharging the C8 Corvette...
Because a 500bhp mid-engined V8 sports car really was a bit wet, wasn’t it?. Skip 2 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Perhaps they’re just being polite. The bods at Callaway say the C8 Corvette and its...
The beginner’s guide to Mercedes-AMG
If you recall our beginner’s guide to Alpine, we compared it to AMG – both started off as an independent concern, taking the solid mechanicals of a major home-grown manufacturer and extracting something special enough for the whole world – and indeed said major manufacturer – to sit up, take notice and team up. And eventually buy the smaller company outright, then make it the head of its F1 program. The parallels are almost uncanny.
Honda HR-V - long term review
Recently the Honda HR-V impressed me with its fuel economy over a long distance. Now I’m determined to push its eco credentials to the limit. Honda claims WLTP combined economy of 52.3mpg, a respectable figure, so since last brimming the 40-litre tank I’ve switched permanently into eco-mode to see how many miles I can squeeze out of it. Just over half a tank in and after multiple airport runs, a jaunt to the countryside and several eight-mile, hour long commutes to and from the office (yes, the joys of London…) things are looking good. In fact, I’ve well exceeded Honda’s claimed economy, averaging an applaudable 58.3mpg. I even had it tip over 62 at one stage.
Car control with Catie: how to heel and toe
Heel and toe is a way to smooth gearshifts, and ultimately your entire driving technique in anything that uses a manual gearbox. It’s particularly important in racers where being smooth not only keeps your speed up, but prolongs the life of components too. I recently did a tuition day with Rob Wilson, a coach who has worked with many F1 drivers – we talked a lot about it and how it’s the most efficient way to get the fastest lap time.
Citroen e-Berlingo Electric - long term review
Will the electric Citroen Berlingo's range be enough for a family car?. I’ve just spent a few months getting used to my first electric vehicle ever, but no sooner have I said goodbye to the Skoda Enyaq than I’ve ended up with a second. Which is good, I suppose, now that I’ve had a plug installed on the driveway at home.
Koenigsegg reckons EVs might not be the answer for low-volume carmakers
CvK reckons clean, synthetic fuels and low weight will be better for overall environmental impact. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Koenigsegg has admitted that though his company has mapped out plans for an electric hypercar in the future, he’s not convinced it’s the only solution.
Mythbusting the world of EVs: do they work if you live in the countryside?
Surely being out of reach of public charging means you'll get stuck everywhere, right? Well, not quite. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. MYTH: AN EV IS NO GOOD IF YOU LIVE IN THE COUNTRYSIDE. This is a myth that gets bandied about because it’s linked...
