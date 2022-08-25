Meraki Market Pop ups for Purpose will happen quarterly in the community. The purpose is to come together as a community to connect, create, and support each other. These Pop-Up events are a place to connect and share. It is a platform for me to tell our story and hopefully allow someone the opportunity to tell theirs. My hope is that no one will have to go through what we have or what my daughter did. There is healing in the community.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO