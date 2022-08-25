Related
Leadership Sacramento
The senior population was hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Licensed Clinical Psychologist Dr. Andrew Mendonsa discusses how seniors were affected, and how his Leadership Sacramento Class of 2022 is partnering with Stanford Settlement Neighborhood Center to improve and upgrade its senior center’s outdoor space to create a more welcoming, senior-friendly environment for this often-overlooked population. To donate or learn more, visit www.leadershipsac22.org.
Livewell Meraki Market
Meraki Market Pop ups for Purpose will happen quarterly in the community. The purpose is to come together as a community to connect, create, and support each other. These Pop-Up events are a place to connect and share. It is a platform for me to tell our story and hopefully allow someone the opportunity to tell theirs. My hope is that no one will have to go through what we have or what my daughter did. There is healing in the community.
Child hit by car biking to school in West Sacramento
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The West Sacramento Fire Department said a 12-year-old received minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle while biking to school Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:40 a.m. by a man who witnessed it near Bridgeway Island Elementary School. The child waited...
Hella Halo
Hella Halo is a local Sacramento food truck representing the Filipino culture through food with each serving of our delicious ice cream/ shaved ice dessert. We offer multiple flavor halo halo as well as other menu items to try like our cold brew coffee and our refreshing cantaloupe juice! Our location and serving time changes every day in order to occomodate each part of our city! For private event booking information and to see our schedule, please visit our website! Hellahalo.com.
2 killed in collision with tree in South Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least two people were killed in a collision in South Sacramento Monday morning, California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, a vehicle collided with a tree on Vintage Park Drive. The female driver died at the scene and a male passenger in the front...
Man found shot in car in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said a 21-year-old man died after being found shot in his car Tuesday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call at 6:41 a.m. about a shooting on East Hammer Lane. First responders found the man shot in his car...
Woman climbs electrical tower, power cut to 17,000 PG&E Stockton customers
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 17,000 PG&E customers in Stockton were without power for several hours Monday morning after a woman claimed an electrical tower. according to the Stockton Police Department and the power company’s website. The police said the power company turned the power off after...
Overturned truck carrying tomatoes causes backup near Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A tractor-trailer and multiple other vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 80 near Davis Street in Vacaville Monday morning, California High Patrol said. The truck was carrying tomatoes, which spilled out into the road. The incident closed three eastbound lanes and one westbound...
UC Davis police investigating antisemitic hate incident
DAVIS, Clif. (KTXL) — UC Davis police are investigating a hate incident that occurred on campus over the weekend. According to the university, four men in black clothing hung a banner with antisemitic messages from the 113 overpass. “We are sickened that anyone would invest any time in such...
