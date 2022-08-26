This is the first time I’ve had a chance to test one of Maxfind’s electric skateboards, but the budget e-skateboard maker has seriously impressed me. Having previously tested much more expensive name-brand boards, I can immediately tell you that the Maxfind FF AT rides just as well, if not better, than some of the bigger names out there. It may not have quite as much power (though it’s close), but it makes up for it in the ride quality.

