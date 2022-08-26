Read full article on original website
Related
Aston Martin reveals its monster V12 engine two-seater design
The powerful car comes to celebrate the Q division’s 10th anniversary.
motor1.com
UK: Suzuki Jimny makes its best Brabus G63 impression for the camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want...
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Prototype Is 7.3L Godzilla V8 Test Bed: Video
Back in March, Ford Authority spies spotted a very unusual-looking Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 prototype that was equipped with a massive, odd-looking hood. Considering the fact that quite a few next-gen, S650 Mustang prototypes were seen out and about during that time, it led many to believe that this car was some sort of powertrain mule for the new pony car. Turns out, that was at least partially correct, as this particular Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 prototype is actually a testbed for the Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant, as YouTuber REVan Evan recently discovered.
yankodesign.com
This Porsche inspired speedboat is an amphibious 911 for automotive collectors
The Porsche 911 has stamped its authority on the roads all these years with the unique design and power to keep fans interested. So, what more could that Porsche 911 cabriolet be? A speedboat riding the waters in that sublime Porsche style, perhaps!. This Amphibious 911 is a Craig Craft...
RELATED PEOPLE
Top Speed
How the Electric Mercedes G-Class Will Set the Standard for Electric Range
Partnering up with a U.S-based company, Mercedes aims to introduce new energy-dense batteries in their upcoming EV products, starting with the electric version of their G-Wagon off-roader. The upcoming production EQG will arrive by 2025 with these new battery cells, offering a 20-40% increase in energy density compared to current batteries.
Towing Without a Hitch? Watch Toyota’s New Tractor Beam in Action in This Video
Toyota is experimenting with a new hitchless towing system that works more like a tractor beam. Watch a Sienna "tow" another in this video. The post Towing Without a Hitch? Watch Toyota’s New Tractor Beam in Action in This Video appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver
Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
RideApart
Honda Hawk 11 Development Team Interview Offers New Model Insights
Let’s face it. We’re all champing at the bit for Honda to release the Hawk 11 already. We know the 1,082cc parallel twin’s power output (100 horsepower, 76.7 pound-feet of torque). We’re aware of the model’s Pearl Hawks Eye Blue and Graphite Black paint schemes. We’re even savvy to the fact that the Hawk will launch in Japan on September 29, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Renault Teases New Camper Van Showcar Based On The Electric Kangoo
Renault launched the new Kangoo in late 2020. Since then, the automaker has introduced the Hippie Caviar Hotel, a camper van concept that has spawned a sequel. It’s called the Hippie Caviar Motel, and the automaker will present the it at this year’s IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany, next month.
McLaren Is Finally Thinking About Making an SUV—and It Could Be Electric
A change of leadership at McLaren may result in a change of heart about SUVs. The British marque’s new CEO, Michael Leiters, is open to the idea of building the brand’s first SUV, according to Autocar. If that wasn’t intriguing enough, the vehicle could also be a fully battery-electric model. “I developed an SUV at Ferrari,” Leiters told the British publication. “I developed an SUV at Porsche, so I love SUVs. But we won’t do it for me. Yet I think it’s a really important market.” Just considering the possibility of an SUV represents a radical change in thinking for the automaker, which...
Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
The 2022 Monterey Car Week came through with some unexpected heroes. The post Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Review: 28 mph Maxfind FF AT all-terrain electric skateboard rides better than the expensive boards
This is the first time I’ve had a chance to test one of Maxfind’s electric skateboards, but the budget e-skateboard maker has seriously impressed me. Having previously tested much more expensive name-brand boards, I can immediately tell you that the Maxfind FF AT rides just as well, if not better, than some of the bigger names out there. It may not have quite as much power (though it’s close), but it makes up for it in the ride quality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 Rimac Nevera First Drive: Fastest Thing I’ve Ever Driven
The 2023 Rimac Nevera isn’t just fast, it’s a different genre of speed entirely. During Monterey Car Week, the automaker graciously tossed me the keys to its $2.4-million electric hypercar for a quick 30-minute jaunt up and over the hill toward Laguna Seca. I was equal parts stoked...
topgear.com
The beginner’s guide to Mercedes-AMG
If you recall our beginner’s guide to Alpine, we compared it to AMG – both started off as an independent concern, taking the solid mechanicals of a major home-grown manufacturer and extracting something special enough for the whole world – and indeed said major manufacturer – to sit up, take notice and team up. And eventually buy the smaller company outright, then make it the head of its F1 program. The parallels are almost uncanny.
An automobile tuner just designed the most drag coefficient car ever
Mercedes’ flagship electric vehicle, EQS 450+, tuned by Brabus, became the most drag coefficient vehicle with a CD value of 0.18. The vehicle received an aerodynamic body kit — perfected in the wind tunnel — to make the zero-emissions sedan even sleeker. With a Cd of 0.20,...
electrek.co
FREY unveils more affordable line of fast, high-end full-suspension electric mountain bikes
The new FREY EVOLVE line is designed to take the brand’s popular high-end electric mountain bikes and reduce prices to make them more affordable for the masses. The first two models have just been unveiled as the FREY EVOLVE NEO and NEO PRO. FREY’s e-bikes have always embodied three...
Comments / 0