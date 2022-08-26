Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
WATE
Safety and Awareness meeting focused on Fort Sanders, South Knoxville areas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville continues its Neighborhood Safety and Awareness meetings Tuesday, Aug. 30 with the goal to keep people better informed about safety in their community. Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers spoke about the series of meetings as they continue...
WATE
Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population
For three years, many of Knoxville’s homeless population has used the underpass and sections of Broadway for shelter. Because of that, the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission (KARM) is warning drivers to be extra cautious when driving through the area.
Event venue at former Knoxville drive-in site to host first concerts
The River Breeze Event Center, an new outdoor event center in East Knoxville, built at the former site of a drive-in movie theater will hold a soft-opening concert series this fall ahead of its grand opening next year.
Woman waits 28 hours in ER for room at Knoxville medical center
Knoxville resident, Brenda Upchurch has dealt with a number of medical issues over time, but her most recent visit to the Parkwest Medical Center left her in question about care for overall patients.
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
WATE
JFG Coffee Roasting Facility
JFG Coffee was formed in Morristown in 1882. It would move to Knoxville in 1926. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’ training students for …. Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population. Knoxville native sues Netflix over portrayal in ‘Inventing …. DNA used to identity missing girl’s remains in...
WATE
Finding housing when staying home is not an option
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging sat down with WATE 6 On Your Side News Midday to talk about what older adults in the community should look for when it comes to finding alternative housing when staying home is not an option. Dottie Lyvers...
Completed $17M Knoxville Broadway Viaduct sparks excitement, concerns
After three years of work and millions of dollars later, Knoxville drivers will once again be able use the Broadway Viaduct, starting Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Broadway Viaduct in Knoxville to reopen this week after years of work
Meeting a deadline set before and during the coronavirus pandemic, the Broadway Viaduct project in Knoxville is set to be completed on time and reopen this week.
After 37 years, remains of ‘Baby Girl’ identified as missing Indiana teen
A nearly 40-year-old cold case has cropped up new information after the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification positively identified the skeletal remains of a young female found in Campbell County, Tenn. whom investigators over the years had known as "Baby Girl."
WATE
Pilot remembered for his love of flying
Pilot Jimmy Cole is remembered by the Campbell County community for his love of flying after a fatal plane crash. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’ training students for …. Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population. Knoxville native sues Netflix over portrayal in ‘Inventing …. DNA used to...
KAT bus service reduction starts Monday
Changes in service are beginning Monday, Aug. 29 for Knoxville Area Transit due to an ongoing worker shortage.
Renowned Atlanta hospital treating Anderson County deputy hit by pickup
The Shepherd Center specializes in a whole host of treatments, from spinal cord injury to brain injury and other conditions.
Deadly virus found in kittens at a Morristown shelter
Several kittens at the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society have tested positive for Feline Panleukopenia.
WATE
Man arrested after landlord/tenant dispute
Knoxville Police was called to an apartment on Brentway Circle for a dispute between a landlord and tenant. Human remains identified in almost 40 year old cold …. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’ training students for …. Buffalo Trail Orchard. Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population. Knoxville native...
Teen found dead in Caryville
The Caryville Police Department in investigating the death of a teen who was found on August 30.
WATE
Knoxville Cold Cases: Jonah Caldwell and Marquis Nolan unsolved murders
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Jonah Caldwell, 25, and Marquis Nolan, 23, were shot and killed at the Mag Lounge on Jan. 18, 2021. Caldwell and Nolan are one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. Both graduates from Austin-East High School were in the same area when the incident happened.
Bus riders left uncertain as KAT looks to fill open driver positions
Knoxville Area Transit is making some big reductions to its bus service as it struggles to fill 150 open bus operator positions.
Morristown Fire Department battles two mobile home blazes over the weekend
The City of Morristown is thanking its fire department after crews responded to two mobile home blazes over the weekend.
