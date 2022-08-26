ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population

For three years, many of Knoxville’s homeless population has used the underpass and sections of Broadway for shelter. Because of that, the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission (KARM) is warning drivers to be extra cautious when driving through the area.
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
JFG Coffee Roasting Facility

JFG Coffee was formed in Morristown in 1882. It would move to Knoxville in 1926. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’ training students for …. Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population. Knoxville native sues Netflix over portrayal in ‘Inventing …. DNA used to identity missing girl’s remains in...
Finding housing when staying home is not an option

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging sat down with WATE 6 On Your Side News Midday to talk about what older adults in the community should look for when it comes to finding alternative housing when staying home is not an option. Dottie Lyvers...
Pilot remembered for his love of flying

Pilot Jimmy Cole is remembered by the Campbell County community for his love of flying after a fatal plane crash. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’ training students for …. Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population. Knoxville native sues Netflix over portrayal in ‘Inventing …. DNA used to...
Man arrested after landlord/tenant dispute

Knoxville Police was called to an apartment on Brentway Circle for a dispute between a landlord and tenant. Human remains identified in almost 40 year old cold …. Pellissippi State’s ‘MegaLab’ training students for …. Buffalo Trail Orchard. Broadway Viaduct effects on the homeless population. Knoxville native...
