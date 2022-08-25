ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following preseason Week 3

By Charles Goldman
 5 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t escape the preseason finale against Green Bay Packers without injury.

The first defensive series saw rookie first-round draft pick Trent McDuffie leave the field to be evaluated for a concussion. There was no update on his status or whether he cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Tight end Matt Bushman who finished the game against the Packers as the team’s leading receiver with three catches for 73 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, Reid confirmed that Bushman suffered a fractured clavicle on his final catch of the evening.

There were also two other injuries during the course of the game. Malik Herring suffered an oblique strain and Jerrion Ealy twisted his knee, which is currently being evaluated for injury.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling didn’t practice on Tuesday or play in the preseason finale. Andy Reid provided an update on him at the end of his media availability.

“He banged his head, so he’s in the concussion protocol,” Reid said. “He’ll be OK.”

The Chiefs have 17 days before their Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals to get everyone healthy and ready to play.

