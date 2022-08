McLean Project for the Arts will open its fall 2022 exhibition, Continuum: Artists Teaching Artists, on September 16, 2022. An invitational exhibition highlighting work by artists who give significant time to teaching, mentoring, and community building, while continuing to sustain and develop strong and innovative personal bodies of work, Continuum will run September 22 through November 10, 2022, with an Opening Exhibition Reception on September 22, 2022 from 7-9pm.

