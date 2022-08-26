ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's break it down by the numbers: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were engaged once in 2002 and once this year. They had one wedding in Las Vegas last month, followed by a whirlwind Parisian honeymoon. That brings us to this weekend when they had a second wedding in Riceboro, Georgia. For the latter ceremony, J.Lo had three—count 'em, three—different wedding gowns, all custom-designed by Ralph Lauren. Are you still with me?
As I was somewhat mindlessly scrolling through Zara's new arrivals, one pair of shoes stood out to me. I recently shelled out $450 for a pair of shoes from the beloved French brand Carel and here was Zara offering a similar pair for just $70. (Even still, I don't regret my original purchase as I'm obsessed with the shoes and wore them to Copenhagen Fashion Week.)
In the George R.R. Martin novel A Storm of Swords—the third installment of the A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy series that brought us the 59-time Emmy Award–winning series Game of Thrones—it is said that when a Targaryen is born, the gods flip a coin. One side brings greatness, and one side brings madness. We know how things ended for Daenerys Targaryen, but what about Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen before her? “Greatness,” Milly Alcock responds with a cheeky smile during our Zoom call. It’s hard to say whether the actress is leading me astray with this answer. After all, HBO Max has been keeping much of its new series House of the Dragon tightly under wraps. But either way, she has me on the edge of my seat.
Don't get me wrong—I love the high-glamour moments from the Oscars and the Golden Globes, but there's just something about the fashion showcased at the MTV Video Music Awards that hits different. Whether it's Lady Gaga's iconic meat dress in 2010 or Rose McGowan's next-to-naked sequin dress in 1998, MTV's biggest night is always home to next-level (and sometimes shocking) looks. And this year's selection is sure to be no exception.
There's a new It bag in town and it's quite literally the antithesis of the Y2K-inspired It bags that have been so popular for the first half of this year, and we have the receipts. The RealReal just released its annual Luxury Resale Report for 2022, and it's certainly telling. Being one of the most popular luxury resale companies in the game, The RealReal knows everything about what people are really shopping for right now, so you can trust its intel.
