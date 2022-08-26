Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Justice COVID Press Briefing Now at 10:45 a.m. Today
UPDATE: The press conference has been slightly delayed until 10:45 a.m. ORIGINAL: As of late Sunday, Gov. Jim Justice's office announced that he will be holding the first COVID-19 press briefing of the week today at 10:30 a.m. You can find a live link below. In the event the time...
Trump Hastily Assembles Legal Team To Fight Mar-a-Lago Raid Case But Defense Arguments Look Poised To Fall Flat: NYT
Trump's hastily put legal team is ineptly handling the case, a NYT report suggested. Their arguments have yet to do much to fend off DoJ, a legal expert reportedly said. The odds of former President Donald Trump getting indicted have increased considerably after the unsealing of the highly-redacted FBI affidavit. A new report suggests Trump’s legal team is lost for viable arguments to extricate the ex-president from the legal mess.
Justice Says He Expects COVID to be "Cranking Up" as Fall Nears, while Talk also had on Virus Plateauing
While West Virginia’s top COVID official said he anticipates cases plateauing in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said individuals should remain cautious as school returns to session and fairs and festivals are getting in high gear. “The odds of this thing cranking up and getting worse than it is...
