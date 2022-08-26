ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Large steel manufacturer opening plant in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large manufacturer of steel and steel products will soon open a site in Berkeley County. "Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company's products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others," state […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant revisits short term rental ordinance

Short term rental permit holders in Mount Pleasant expressed concerns with a new draft ordinance that seeks to refine the town's short term rental ordinance established three years ago. A short term rental permit allows residents to rent out their properties on sites, such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Michele...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Seven more years of penny-tax road work on the table in Berkeley County

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb outlined what's at stake for his constituents during the upcoming penny-tax referendum at the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District's Aug. 23 meeting, as upwards of $500-$600 million could be collected for future road repairs and resurfacings. Those monies, of course, would only be available...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston church slated to be converted into condominium units

A peninsular Charleston church soon could be transformed into a new condominium development. Columbia real estate firm Styx Development plans to renovate the former Mt. Sinai Holiness Church of Deliverance at Cooper and America streets into six residences. Site plans also show a new building will be constructed for two...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant wants green redevelopment, but struggles with incentives

MOUNT PLEASANT — In this nearly built-out suburb, the focus is shifting from new subdivisions to the redevelopment of older business sites, and the town is crafting rules aimed at making what's to come greener and more community-focused. "This program is really needed," said Kevin Mitchell, deputy director of...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

COKER-BARR, Amelia Thompson, 84, of Charleston died Friday. Arrangements by The Palmetto Mortuary. FROHNSDORFF, Doris Helen, 89, of Charleston died Thursday. Arrangements by James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation. HART, Matthew, 43, of Charleston died July 18. Arrangements by Palmetto Cremation Society. HUGHES, Ina Sue, 85, of Charleston died Sunday....
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

HARDWICK, Brandon G., 31, of Hollywood died Tuesday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston. MOODY, Jackie Melvin, 63, of Charleston died Aug. 13. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funeral Home of North Charleston. RENES, Molly S., 70, of Mount Pleasant died Saturday. Arrangements by McAlister-Smith's Mount Pleasant Chapel. Colleton County.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Home Telecom offers new tool for area real estate agents

Home Telecom of Moncks Corner has joined forces with Fiber Homes to furnish local realtors and brokers with information on fiber internet availability to help improve speed and reliability in the buying and selling of homes. Touted as the nation's first fiber internet search service, Fiber Homes aims to facilitate...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
The Post and Courier

Ladson Road Streetscape Project draws feedback, concerns from locals

Dorchester County citizens had an opportunity to offer feedback and voice concerns about streetscape improvements planned for Ladson Road at the Aug. 22 public meeting held at the Dorchester County Council Chambers. Dorchester County personnel and consultant representatives from SeamonWhiteside, a local engineering and design firm, were on hand to...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Berkeley County deputy earns pink slip over inmate escape

Following an internal investigation over an Aug. 27 inmate escape at the Trident Moncks Corner Medical Center, the department has opted to terminate a detention deputy who failed to take proper action during the breakout. The incident involved Ryan David Ellis, 29, who exited the public facility in the late...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

King BBQ sees steady crowd at 1st Charleston pop-up

Charleston is passionate about its barbecue. So when Corrie and Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly announced they would open King BBQ — their second restaurant, which merges Chinese and North Carolina styles of barbecue — the assumption was that it will be a hit. And King BBQ's impending popularity could be upon us before the restaurant even swings its doors open in 2023.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Flooding prompts road closures in downtown Charleston, West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Flooding associated with heavy rain Monday has prompted some road closures in downtown Charleston and in West Ashley. As of 8:45 p.m., the following roads were closed: Barre Street between Calhoun and Broad Streets Boone Hall Road from Mepkin to William Kennerty I-526 off ramp to Paul Cantrell Boulevard Windermere Boulevard […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston police charge driver in crash that killed two motorcyclists on peninsula

The driver of a box truck was distracted and speeding when he struck a motorcycle, killing both of its riders, last week in downtown Charleston, authorities say. Richard Gregg Reed was arrested Aug. 30 on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide. A magistrate set the 58-year-old man's bail at $100,000, with the added requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring device if he posts the amount.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter's possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

