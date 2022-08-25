ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Comments / 6

Chaines
5d ago

I live in SLO, I'm all for building more nuclear plants. Please keep Diablo open. We have rolling blackouts with Diablo open; imagine Diablo closed?

Reply(3)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
State
California State
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Industry
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Business
KTVU FOX 2

California's labor market defies history

Despite inflation, supply chain bottlenecks and declining economic indicators, the Golden State's hiring juggernaut keep moving forward at an astonishing pace. The best and most recent data shows that California job growth continues to defy economic gravity.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ

The fight against drought in California has a new tool: The restrictor

The pretty, cloudless blue skies over perfectly manicured lawns represent an ugly reality for California’s Las Virgenes Municipal Water District as it grapples with the historic megadrought ravaging the American West. Despite a lack of any measurable rain in months, the carpet of lush, green grass likely means homeowners...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
sjvsun.com

“Overheated” housing market forces major U.S. landlord to halt buying in Valley city

One of America’s largest corporate landlords is halting home purchases in 38 cities across the country, including one in the San Joaquin Valley. Home Partners of America, owned by investment firm Blackstone Inc., acts as a single-family landlord that purchases homes for cash and then rents them out to customers with the option to purchase at any point.
FRESNO, CA
Vogue Magazine

How a One-Street Town Became California’s New Culinary Destination to Know

The locals of Los Alamos have a nickname for their little California town: Lost, almost. Not just because it’s teeny-tiny—the town’s main drag, Bell Street, is only seven blocks long—but because, for a long time, it was the kind of place that people intentionally didn’t talk about. “The rich and famous came here to the Santa Ynez Valley to escape the limelight,” explains Daisy Ryan. “They came here to be left alone.”
LOS ALAMOS, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Reports Highest Murder Rate Since 2015

The annual statewide reports on crime — including homicide, use of force, and juvenile justice statistics — were released earlier this week by the California Department of Justice, revealing details on Santa Barbara County’s crime rate in the midst of larger trends across the state. “Good data...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election Local#Nuclear Power#Diablo Canyon Power Plant#Coastal#Carbon Free California#Californians#Fm3 Research
rtands.com

Grade separation on California high-speed rail project now open

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority), in collaboration with contractor Tutor-Perini/Zachry/Parsons, announced the Avenue 15½ Grade Separation in Madera County is now open to traffic. The new overpass is located at Road 29/Santa Fe Drive, east of the city of Madera. It took 16 precast concrete girders and nearly...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
viatravelers.com

13 Fun & Best Things To Do In Cambria, California

Placed directly off of the coastline of California, just a few hours north of San Francisco, California, Cambria, California, on California’s Central coast, is home to a great seaside escape at Moonstone Beach, marine wildlife, and historical landmarks. Cambria is a wonderful place to visit any time of year.
CAMBRIA, CA
KEYT

Goodbye mild temperatures, hello heat wave

While temperatures were mild over the weekend, another warming trend began today. Onshore flow weakens and high pressure builds from the southeast, causing temperatures to soar by the middle of the week and into the weekend. With this heat wave comes an Excessive Heat Watch throughout San Luis Obispo County...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Brutal heat wave coming to Southern California

A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures rose a few degrees Monday, but will spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy