richlandsource.com
Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Chagrin Falls writes off Chardon NDCL with nothing but zeroes
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Chagrin Falls as it controlled Chardon NDCL's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 29. Chagrin Falls charged in front of Chardon NDCL 3-0 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Ashtabula Edgewood renders Jefferson's offense pointless
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jefferson as it was blanked 3-0 by Ashtabula Edgewood on August 29 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson played in a 3-2 game on October 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Gooseggs: Lakeside Marblehead Danbury hands Gibsonburg a shutout
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakeside Marblehead Danbury proved that in blanking Gibsonburg 3-0 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup. Last season, Lakeside Marblehead Danbury and Gibsonburg faced off on September 23, 2021 at Lakeside Marblehead Danbury High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Ashland vs. Lexington Boys Soccer
Ashland beat Lexington 3-2 in Ohio Cardinal Conference boys soccer action Tuesday at Ashland's community soccer complex. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
richlandsource.com
Kirtland hammers Elyria Catholic
Kirtland lit up the scoreboard on August 29 to propel past Elyria Catholic for a 5-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer on August 29. Recently on August 25 , Kirtland squared off with Wickliffe in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
