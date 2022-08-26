Read full article on original website
Opposition mounts over Valley Water’s plan to expand Pacheco Reservoir and its dam
THE OPPOSITION AGAINST the Pacheco Dam expansion in south Santa Clara County is growing — and so is the list of plaintiffs suing Valley Water over the project. Last week, the environmental advocacy group Sierra Club and the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band have added their names to the Stop Pacheco Dam Coalition, which is suing Valley Water. The lawsuit, first filed in June by environmentalists and landowners, challenges the water district’s reliance on environmental exemptions, arguing it will result in grave environmental consequences.
A lesson in kindness: Chevron, others donate money to six vandalized West County schools
Five elementary schools and a charter school were vandalized in the West Contra Costa County Unified School District over the summer, but a donation from Chevron Richmond Refinery could make recovering a bit easier. Nystrom, Lincoln, Bayview, and Highland Elementary Schools, Greenwood Academy and a charter school were all vandalized...
San Jose nonprofit donates $56K from sales at its thrift stores to aid Ukraine relief efforts
Hope Services, a San Jose-based organization providing services to children with developmental disabilities and their families, donated more than $56,000 to Ukrainian organizations providing help to those with disabilities and mental health needs during the country’s war with Russia. The organization also fundraises for their services through HopeTHRIFT, their...
State offers $1.4M in teaching grants to bring personal finance courses to high schoolers
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced $1.4 million in financial literacy grants in partnership with Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit promoting the implementation of personal finance courses in high schools across the United States. The grants will provide professional development to high school teachers across California...
Antioch council approves rent stabilization, with mayor pledging more renter protections
After more than a year of trying, the Antioch City Council has passed a rent stabilization ordinance to the cheers of renters and advocates, many of whom say rising Bay Area rents have them on the verge of homelessness. The council narrowly approved the proposal by a 3-2 vote at...
Housing advocates rally around Measure P, which would bolster Richmond rent control
A group of Richmond tenants and housing rights activists has launched a campaign in support of a local ballot initiative that aims to strengthen the city’s rent control ordinance. In July, the Richmond City Council voted 5-2 to place Measure P on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general...
The thrill of Victory: Oakland mayor hopeful allowed onto ballot after city admits mistake
Ten people are now on the ballot for mayor of Oakland following a decision by City Attorney Barbara Parker to allow Allyssa Victory to join the race, the city clerk’s office and Victory said Monday. Victory is on the ballot because she challenged the city over her endorser signatures,...
The science of cool: How UC researchers are helping cities cope with rise in heat waves
BY THE MIDDLE of this century, temperatures in some California cities are expected to be in the triple digits for a third of the year. That’s dangerously hot. Heat already kills more people each year than any other weather-related disaster, including hurricanes, floods, or winter storms, and as the mercury rises the toll is expected to keep climbing.
Food for thought: Pleasant Hill pantry draws congressional visit ahead of hunger summit
Sometimes effective policy makers must break character to get to the bottom of issues. Even if it’s the bottom of a Dumpster. U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Massachusetts), vice chairman of the House Hunger Caucus, was curious if a grocery store in his district was throwing away perfectly good food.
Ten maps that show where Asian American communities reside in the Bay Area
THE BAY AREA is one of the most diverse regions in the United States. People of color became the majority of the population in the region around 1980, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, around 65 years before the United States will be majority people of color. Today, 27 percent...
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods
A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
The Medak Center: New Berkeley Rep artist housing complex to let passersby view plays in progress
The same week tensions came to a head over the prospect of building housing at UC Berkeley’s People’s Park, another longtime residential project evolved just a few blocks away. Over at 2009 Addison St., a new apartment building was receiving final touches before its planned opening in September. It will have full amenities, exclusive clientele and the backing of one of the most prominent performance organizations in the country. It also finally has a name: the Medak Center. The performance organization is the renowned Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and the new building next door is named after Susie Medak, the Rep’s managing director and a driving force behind the creation of the complex.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Thursday evening include:. San Mateo County has moved to the “low” or “green” COVID-19 community level this week, which means case rates and hospitalizations in the county are on the downswing.
Educators behind anti-gun violence program share curriculum online so others can benefit
Lighthouse Community Charter School in East Oakland created a curriculum to teach their students about gun violence statistics, personal narratives and the history of guns with the intention of education being a method of gun violence prevention. The curriculum was written nine years ago after the death of former student...
Domestic workers celebrate 2nd anniversary of outreach program, unveil updated website
A coalition of domestic workers, employers and advocates gathered in San Francisco and Los Angeles recently to celebrate the two-year anniversary of the Domestic Worker and Employer Education and Outreach Program. Over 200 people attended the Aug. 13 event and shared their experiences, learned about workers’ rights, and enjoyed live...
San Mateo County Seeks Volunteers for Coastal Cleanup Day Sept. 17
Get your gloves, buckets and reusable water bottles ready! because San Mateo County is looking for volunteers for Coastal Cleanup Day 2022 to be held in September. There are two ways to participate in the annual litter cleanup event on San Mateo’s shorelines. The first is to join the...
San Jose residents say hotel will ruin neighborhood
A group of West San Jose residents is appealing a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard in a last ditch effort to stop development. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood are challenging the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed the hotel since plans were first proposed in 2019, and have raised concerns that it’s an oversized, ill-planned project with no community benefits. The San Jose City Council will consider the appeal on Tuesday.
Judge clears way for Caltrans to start removal of residents from Wood Street encampment
About 40 homeless people may be forced to onto the streets of Oakland or elsewhere in the next three weeks when Caltrans starts clearing its property along Oakland’s Wood Street following a federal judge’s ruling Friday. The city currently has only 40 beds available and about 80 people...
Santa Clara County planners hoping to dig up public comments about gravel mine proposal
A coalition of local tribe members, conservationists and policymakers say sacred tribal lands are being threatened by a proposed sand and gravel mine, which will be reviewed by the Santa Clara County Planning Commission in a public comment meeting Thursday. Landowners of the 6,200-acre Sargent Ranch, four miles south of...
San Jose City Council rejects appeal to stop west-side hotel
A last ditch effort by a group of West San Jose residents has failed to stop development on a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood appealed the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed the hotel since plans were first proposed in 2019, and have raised concerns that it’s an oversized, ill-planned project with no community benefits. But on Tuesday, the San Jose City Council voted unanimously to deny their appeals.
