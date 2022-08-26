ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

Opposition mounts over Valley Water’s plan to expand Pacheco Reservoir and its dam

THE OPPOSITION AGAINST the Pacheco Dam expansion in south Santa Clara County is growing — and so is the list of plaintiffs suing Valley Water over the project. Last week, the environmental advocacy group Sierra Club and the Amah Mutsun Tribal Band have added their names to the Stop Pacheco Dam Coalition, which is suing Valley Water. The lawsuit, first filed in June by environmentalists and landowners, challenges the water district’s reliance on environmental exemptions, arguing it will result in grave environmental consequences.
San Jose nonprofit donates $56K from sales at its thrift stores to aid Ukraine relief efforts

Hope Services, a San Jose-based organization providing services to children with developmental disabilities and their families, donated more than $56,000 to Ukrainian organizations providing help to those with disabilities and mental health needs during the country’s war with Russia. The organization also fundraises for their services through HopeTHRIFT, their...
State offers $1.4M in teaching grants to bring personal finance courses to high schoolers

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently announced $1.4 million in financial literacy grants in partnership with Next Gen Personal Finance, a nonprofit promoting the implementation of personal finance courses in high schools across the United States. The grants will provide professional development to high school teachers across California...
Census study finds several segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods

A report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 11 of the region’s census tracts are segregated low-income Asian American/Pacific Islander neighborhoods. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income to identify areas of high segregation for low-income Latino, Black and AAPI residents and for high-income white residents.
The Medak Center: New Berkeley Rep artist housing complex to let passersby view plays in progress

The same week tensions came to a head over the prospect of building housing at UC Berkeley’s People’s Park, another longtime residential project evolved just a few blocks away. Over at 2009 Addison St., a new apartment building was receiving final touches before its planned opening in September. It will have full amenities, exclusive clientele and the backing of one of the most prominent performance organizations in the country. It also finally has a name: the Medak Center. The performance organization is the renowned Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and the new building next door is named after Susie Medak, the Rep’s managing director and a driving force behind the creation of the complex.
San Jose residents say hotel will ruin neighborhood

A group of West San Jose residents is appealing a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard in a last ditch effort to stop development. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood are challenging the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed the hotel since plans were first proposed in 2019, and have raised concerns that it’s an oversized, ill-planned project with no community benefits. The San Jose City Council will consider the appeal on Tuesday.
San Jose City Council rejects appeal to stop west-side hotel

A last ditch effort by a group of West San Jose residents has failed to stop development on a six-story hotel on Winchester Boulevard. Residents Gaz Salihue, Shehana Marikar and others on behalf of the Hamann Park neighborhood appealed the environmental review and special use permit for a 119-room hotel at 1212-1224 S. Winchester Blvd. They’ve opposed the hotel since plans were first proposed in 2019, and have raised concerns that it’s an oversized, ill-planned project with no community benefits. But on Tuesday, the San Jose City Council voted unanimously to deny their appeals.
Community Policy