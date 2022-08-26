Read full article on original website
EC, Blan runners fare well at Lynchburg-Clay
LYNCHBURG — A pair of county runners topped their races Tuesday at the Lynchburg-Clay quad meet and East Clinton won the overall boys team title. East Clinton’s Molly Seabaugh and Blanchester’s Drew Wyss were race winners — Wyss in 21:23 in the boys race and Seabaugh 25:00 in the girls race.
Princeton edges Wilmington 2-1
CINCINNATI — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team dropped a 2-1 decision Tuesday at Princeton High School. Wilmington is 2-3 while Princeton goes to 1-1. “The game was a very physical game and our girls played with a lot of composure,” WHS head coach Pat Black said.
WHS ends season-opening skid with win over BHS
WILMINGTON — Ending a season-opening losing streak, Wilmington defeated Batavia 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division tennis on the WHS courts. Wilmington (1-5 overall, 1-2 American) had strong performances on all five courts. Reagan Henry won a three-setter, 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 at third singles. Batavia falls to 0-7 overall,...
Mulberry St. makeover progressing
Progress continues for the City of Wilmington’s North Mulberry Street project. The city is replacing the old 4-inch water main with a new six-inch line. They’re also adding new pavement, repairing the sidewalk, and making ADA-compliant ramps. The project is estimated to be finihsed by the end of November.
Wilmington cross country at Lakota East Classic
MASON-The Wilmington High School cross country teams competed in a loaded Lakota East Classic Saturday at Voice of America Park. Wilmington boys were 13th overall. Henry Hildebrandt was 30th in a personal best time of 17:36.78. Conner Walters 78th (course record 19:54.7), Oliver McDermott 85th (PR 20:16), Dylan Littrell 87th...
Hurricane scores win over Wildcats at Elks
WILMINGTON — Led by Dylan Cole, Wilmington defeated Blanchester 161 to 231 Tuesday in a non-league boys golf match at the Elks 797 Golf Course. For Blanchester, Andrew Osborn had a 45 and Evan Malott shot a 56. on the 2,723-yard, par 35 layout. Eason Jones came in with...
Howard, Seeger to be inducted in to WHS hall of fame
The 2022 Wilmington High School Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony will be held 5 p.m. Sept. 9 in the WHS auditeria. Those voted in to the HOF were Quinten Rollins, Monica Howard and Donna Seeger. Rollins will not be able to attend the ceremony. He will be honored in the next class, athletic director Troy Diels said.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected] . • Overdose Awareness Day — Community events 4 to 7 p.m. at both the J.W. Denver Williams Jr. Memorial Park in Wilmington, and at The Exchange (203 S. Wright St. in Blanchester), an outreach ministry of Blanchester Church of the Nazarene. Food, community speakers, personal testimonies, Narcan training and distribution.
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Clarksville Kickball Classic set for Sept. 24-25
The inaugural Clarksville Kickball Classic will be held Sept. 24-25 at the ballfields in downtown Clarksville. Three teams are needed to fill out the eight-team field, tournament director Tim Cleaver said. Money raised through the tournament go toward renovations on the Clarksville basketball courts, Cleaver said. Cost to enter is...
Busy Blanchester Summer Craft Fair
BLANCHESTER — The 2nd Annual End of Summer Craft Fair drew a large crowd and many vendors Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Blanchester.
Astros take bite out of Greyhounds
GREEN TOWNSHIP — The East Clinton boys golf team defeated Manchester by 10 strokes, 184 to 194, Monday at Snow Hill Country Club. The Astros were led by Nathan Ellis who had 41. Mitchell Ellis carded a 46 and Dakota Collom shot a 47. Austin Kmatz finished with 50...
Leadership Clinton underway with 35th class
The 35th Leadership Clinton Class is underway. The first day for the Class of ‘23 was held Friday and led by Lisa Nack, who has helped with the opening retreat for over a decade. This marks the second class led by Jonathan McKay, Program Director for the Clinton County...
Township Talk at History Center
On Saturday, the Clinton County Historical Society and the Genealogical Society gave members and non-members alike a lesson on Adams, Chester, Marion, and Vernon Townships and more during the latest in the series of Township Talk events. The fourth and final Township Talk of the year is set for Saturday, September 24 with the focus on Union Twp. and the City of Wilmington. To learn more, please visit www.ClintonCountyHistory.org.
Falcons, Patriots battle to 1-1 tie
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — After battling the weather, Clinton-Massie and Dayton Carroll played to a 1-1 tie Monday in girls soccer action at Frank Irelan Field. The Falcons are 4-1-1 on the season. Carroll is 0-2-2 on the year. “It was a hard-fought game by both teams,” CM coach Julio...
Rams tough in 3-1 win over Falcons
ADAMS TOWNSHIP-After winning the first set, Clinton-Massie lost the next three and the match to Greeneview Monday in non-league volleyball 25-23, 10-25, 17-25, 22-25. Olivia Ward had an assist and 13 digs. Sydney Schneder finished with 10 assists and eight digs. Emma Redman had six kills, 17 assists and four digs.
Harveysburg Historical Fall Fest slated for Sept. 17
HARVEYSBURG — The Harveysburg Historical Fall Fest & Drive-By/Walk-By Tour is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17. The fall fest includes live musical entertainment, a food truck on-site at 11 a.m., craft booths, demonstrations with gourd, wool and archery, face painting, and more. Parking is free. The free entertainment includes...
Day assures all Buckeyes are hungry, not big-headed
COLUMBUS – When a reporter told Ryan Day his 93-year-old mother was concerned that Ohio State’s players might believe all the hype surrounding them, Day said everyone can be assured that isn’t happening. “I think, coming off last year, there are no big heads. This team is...
Editorial: Sneaky license fees a disgrace for state of Ohio
Former Ohio Attorney General Marc Dann, formerly of Liberty, is among those representing plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit that suggests government and King Bureaucracy truly do exist only to serve themselves. In this case, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is being accused of charging 3,423,315 Buckeye State residents lamination fees...
WILMINGTON POLICE REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • At 12:05 a.m. on August...
