Fire and Iron Club hosts nonprofit ride
ADAMS TWP — For Ed Gnoth, president of Fire and Iron Station 342 of Butler County, children learning to ride bicycles is the gateway to a love of motorcycles. “I mean, it happened to us,” he said, gesturing to the other motorcyclists around him. The station’s annual benefit...
September Events You Won't Want to Miss
West Alexander Fair (September 5-10, 2022) Corks & Kegs (September 9-11, 2022) Pennsylvania Bavarian Oktoberfest (September 16-18, 2022) EQT Washington and Greene Counties' Covered Bridge Festival (September 17-18, 2022) West Alexander Fair (September 5-10, 2022) Back to Top of List. The first West Alexander Fair was held in 1906 and...
Gov. Wolf: New Jobs for Clarion County as Global Company Speyside Bourbon Cooperage Chooses PA for New Manufacturing Facility
DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM today, and help break ground for the new facility at 957 Thompson Rd., Corsica, PA 15829. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County.
Man caught burglarizing Downtown Pittsburgh McDonald’s
PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested after police caught him burglarizing a fast-food restaurant in Downtown Pittsburgh early Tuesday. Officers responded to a 911 call around 1 a.m. for a possible break-in at the McDonald’s at 500 Liberty Avenue. Police found one of the front glass doors smashed...
22nd Allegheny County Music Festival to rock Hartwood Acres with jam band theme
Those looking to enjoy a day of music and fun during Labor Day weekend can do so for a good cause. The 2022 Allegheny County Music Festival, which is marking its 22nd year, will take place Sunday at Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater. The show kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and features performances from headliner Pink Talking Fish and local acts Dogs in a Pile and theCAUSE.
A chance meeting at the gas station
EXPORT, Pennsylvania — After logging several thousand miles driving along the back roads of the United States — most of them numbered U.S. highways and state roads, but also some dirt roads that I wasn’t quite sure were even supposed to be actual roads — I pulled up to a Sheetz gas station. Once again, I was to fill up a tank that had been depleted many times over in those two weeks. Both parenthood and the nature of my job taught me to always go home with a full tank of gas.
Wheeling restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants
Local restaurant The Market Vines will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early September 2022. America’s Best Restaurants, a national marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with […]
Doce Taqueria Features Tasty, Inexpensive Tacos and Bowls (Tues., 8/30/22)
Doce Taqueria has cheap-’n-tasty tacos on the South Side. Tortilla choices include corn, flour, and crunched, which is a combination of hard corn, soft flour, and cheese-filled tortilla. The corn tortillas are gluten free. Toppings are numerous, and for a $2 upcharge, the Beyond Meat protein substitute is not only gluten and soy free but also vegan. Another popular item is the Dino Bowl, which consists of protein served on a bed of lettuce, house-made black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cholula crema, farmers cheese, cilantro, and lime. Also on the menu are loaded nachos and the Kid Queso quesadilla. Chips, salsa, guacamole, queso, and beans round out the sides with “assorted glass bottle beverages” to wash it all down. The restaurant’s interior is funky with taco imagery adorning the walls. 1302 E. Carson St., South Side. Also 4826 McKnight Road, North Hills. (MV, CM)
The Best of Beaver County for September 1, 2022 is Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy
(Beaver County, PA) The Best of Beaver County is easy to discover; it’s right on your radio! Tune in this and every Thursday from 11 to 11:30 A.M. for “The Best of Beaver County”, an innovative radio program on WBVP and WMBA presented by St. Barnabas. The show is hosted by Mike Romigh and is dedicated to shining light on the great things going on right here in local neighborhoods, and the people that are making it happen. Find out what all the buzz is about by joining “The Best Of Beaver County”.
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
Butler Twp. Home Destroyed By Sunday Night Fire
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Once they learned the house was on fire, Butler Township firefighters were joined by crews from Prospect, Unionville, Evans City, Penn Township, Butler City and Connoquenessing to help.
Spotted lanternflies pose threat for homeowners, gardeners
CRANBERRY TWP — Butler County residents have a new invader to face in their gardens and plant beds. The spotted lanternfly, a brown-and-red-winged leaf-hopping insect, is an invasive species across much of the country. The bug has been found in Pennsylvania since 2014, and was first sighted on the eastern side of the state in Berks County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Butler man searching for answers after construction project left mess in his backyard
BUTLER, Pa. — A local man is searching for answers after a construction project to deal with flooding issues left a mess in his backyard. Frank Bayer has lived at the corner of West Penn Street and Miller Avenue in Butler for four years. He says a project to alleviate a flooding problem in the neighborhood has created a new problem.
PHOTOS: Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival underway in Westmoreland County
Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival underway in Westmoreland County The Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival is underway in Westmoreland County. (WPXI.com News Staff/WPXI)
Pittsburgh's land bank hasn't rehabbed a single blighted house in its 9 years
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh rarely loses to Cleveland in football, but the same can't be said about turning around blighted properties. The score is a lopsided 12,000-0.Both cities have a huge problem with vacant decaying houses, but while Cleveland's land bank is making a dent, Pittsburgh's hasn't rehabbed a single house. When the mills closed and our population declined, many of our towns and cities were left with streets of vacant and decaying houses. There are tens of thousands throughout Allegheny County, and James Giles lives in the one inhabitable house on blighted Franklin Avenue in Wilkinsburg."Money into them or...
Check Powerball Winning Numbers For August 27; PA Player Claims $207 Million Jackpot
Who couldn’t use a few million extra dollars? The Powerball drawing is tonight, offering a Top Prize of a whopping $115 million. The lump sum cash value of the jackpot is $65.2 million, before withholding. The previous drawing on Wednesday produced a number of big winners. A player in...
East Huntingdon woman accused of $13,500 theft from Greensburg YWCA thrift shop
An East Huntingdon woman is accused of taking $13,500 from the YWCA Thrift Shop in Greensburg while she worked there, according to court papers. Amy S. Yemc-Gera, 53, was in charge of making nightly deposits, police said. She is charged with theft and receiving stolen property. An accountant for the...
