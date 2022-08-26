ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cranberry Township, PA

cranberryeagle.com

Fire and Iron Club hosts nonprofit ride

ADAMS TWP — For Ed Gnoth, president of Fire and Iron Station 342 of Butler County, children learning to ride bicycles is the gateway to a love of motorcycles. “I mean, it happened to us,” he said, gesturing to the other motorcyclists around him. The station’s annual benefit...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

September Events You Won't Want to Miss

West Alexander Fair (September 5-10, 2022) Corks & Kegs (September 9-11, 2022) Pennsylvania Bavarian Oktoberfest (September 16-18, 2022) EQT Washington and Greene Counties' Covered Bridge Festival (September 17-18, 2022) West Alexander Fair (September 5-10, 2022) Back to Top of List. The first West Alexander Fair was held in 1906 and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: New Jobs for Clarion County as Global Company Speyside Bourbon Cooperage Chooses PA for New Manufacturing Facility

DCED Acting Secretary Neil Weaver will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM today, and help break ground for the new facility at 957 Thompson Rd., Corsica, PA 15829. Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, a manufacturer of world-class bourbon barrels, will create 51 new jobs when it opens its first Pennsylvania facility in Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

22nd Allegheny County Music Festival to rock Hartwood Acres with jam band theme

Those looking to enjoy a day of music and fun during Labor Day weekend can do so for a good cause. The 2022 Allegheny County Music Festival, which is marking its 22nd year, will take place Sunday at Hartwood Acres Park Amphitheater. The show kicks off at 5:30 p.m. and features performances from headliner Pink Talking Fish and local acts Dogs in a Pile and theCAUSE.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

A chance meeting at the gas station

EXPORT, Pennsylvania — After logging several thousand miles driving along the back roads of the United States — most of them numbered U.S. highways and state roads, but also some dirt roads that I wasn’t quite sure were even supposed to be actual roads — I pulled up to a Sheetz gas station. Once again, I was to fill up a tank that had been depleted many times over in those two weeks. Both parenthood and the nature of my job taught me to always go home with a full tank of gas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Local restaurant The Market Vines will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early September 2022. America’s Best Restaurants, a national marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with […]
WHEELING, WV
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Doce Taqueria Features Tasty, Inexpensive Tacos and Bowls (Tues., 8/30/22)

Doce Taqueria has cheap-’n-tasty tacos on the South Side. Tortilla choices include corn, flour, and crunched, which is a combination of hard corn, soft flour, and cheese-filled tortilla. The corn tortillas are gluten free. Toppings are numerous, and for a $2 upcharge, the Beyond Meat protein substitute is not only gluten and soy free but also vegan. Another popular item is the Dino Bowl, which consists of protein served on a bed of lettuce, house-made black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, cholula crema, farmers cheese, cilantro, and lime. Also on the menu are loaded nachos and the Kid Queso quesadilla. Chips, salsa, guacamole, queso, and beans round out the sides with “assorted glass bottle beverages” to wash it all down. The restaurant’s interior is funky with taco imagery adorning the walls. 1302 E. Carson St., South Side. Also 4826 McKnight Road, North Hills. (MV, CM)
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

The Best of Beaver County for September 1, 2022 is Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy

(Beaver County, PA) The Best of Beaver County is easy to discover; it’s right on your radio! Tune in this and every Thursday from 11 to 11:30 A.M. for “The Best of Beaver County”, an innovative radio program on WBVP and WMBA presented by St. Barnabas. The show is hosted by Mike Romigh and is dedicated to shining light on the great things going on right here in local neighborhoods, and the people that are making it happen. Find out what all the buzz is about by joining “The Best Of Beaver County”.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Home Destroyed By Sunday Night Fire

Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Once they learned the house was on fire, Butler Township firefighters were joined by crews from Prospect, Unionville, Evans City, Penn Township, Butler City and Connoquenessing to help.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

10 Pittsburgh Festivals This Fall You Won’t Want to Miss

As summertime wanes and the leaves begin to turn, a wide variety of festivals are returning to Pittsburgh — some for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — to liven up the earliest days of fall. Whether you’re looking for celebrations of food, football,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Crews Battle Fire At Butler Twp. Home

Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Crews arrived on the scene to find a fully involved fire inside the home. Details...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Spotted lanternflies pose threat for homeowners, gardeners

CRANBERRY TWP — Butler County residents have a new invader to face in their gardens and plant beds. The spotted lanternfly, a brown-and-red-winged leaf-hopping insect, is an invasive species across much of the country. The bug has been found in Pennsylvania since 2014, and was first sighted on the eastern side of the state in Berks County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh's land bank hasn't rehabbed a single blighted house in its 9 years

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh rarely loses to Cleveland in football, but the same can't be said about turning around blighted properties. The score is a lopsided 12,000-0.Both cities have a huge problem with vacant decaying houses, but while Cleveland's land bank is making a dent, Pittsburgh's hasn't rehabbed a single house.  When the mills closed and our population declined, many of our towns and cities were left with streets of vacant and decaying houses. There are tens of thousands throughout Allegheny County, and James Giles lives in the one inhabitable house on blighted Franklin Avenue in Wilkinsburg."Money into them or...
PITTSBURGH, PA

