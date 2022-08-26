Read full article on original website
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Hosts Back To School Giveaway In Harlem: 'Only Here To Be An Inspiration'
Harlem, NY – Jim Jones helped children in his hometown of Harlem, New York get ready for school with a special giveaway event on Sunday (August 28). The Diplomats member and his team took over PS 208 Alaine Locke School on 111th street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues for a back-to-school event that provided kids with free book bags, school supplies, sneakers, clothes, raffled laptops and more.
unionnewsdaily.com
Kean University to host second Jazz & Roots Music Festival
UNION, NJ — Kean University invites the community to enjoy a free evening of music at the second Jazz & Roots Music Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. The Jazz & Roots Music Festival, produced by Kean and internationally acclaimed bassist/producer Mike Griot, offers professional jazz, blues and reggae in a beautiful outdoor setting on The Lawn at Enlow Hall, on Kean’s East Campus, 215 North Ave. in Hillside. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets to settle in, and to bring picnics or enjoy the food trucks.
Seen on ABC7NY: Eatup! NYC
A page with video and information about Eatup! NYC 2022.
eastnewyork.com
New ‘Surf & Turf’ Special at Fusion East Caribbean Soul Restaurant in Brooklyn
We just received the inside scoop that Fusion East Caribbean Soul Restaurant in Brooklyn has just added a ‘Surf & Turf’ Special to its dinner options. You will not find this special on their menu, so you must ask for it. If you are serious about eating quality food instead of food from chain restaurants, then here you go.
NJ pushes for digital school maps as Newark hires more security guards
In an effort to keep students safe, New Jersey will direct $6.5 million to have school districts digitize building maps for use in emergency situations and Newark plans to hire more security guards, launch a new student identification system, and use updated software to track incidents.The state and local efforts to ramp up school security come months after a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers...
bkreader.com
Woman fatally shot in head at Brooklyn birthday party
A birthday party at a Brooklyn event space called Hearts of Love turned deadly early Sunday when a 44-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head, police said. The 44-year-old victim was shot about 5 a.m. at the party spot on Liberty Ave. near Williams Ave. in East New York, […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
The Notorious B.I.G. Mural Defaced in Brooklyn
A mural honoring The Notorious B.IG. was vandalized in Brooklyn, N.Y. According to a CBS New York report, published on Friday (Aug. 26), police are looking for the vandal(s) responsible for defacing the Biggie mural located on the corner of St. James Place and Fulton Street in the Clinton Hill section of Brooklyn, N.Y. The wall painting of the late rapper was tagged with "East Coast" in red spray paint and a darker red paint was splattered across B.I.G.'s face.
tornadopix.com
Tenants say flooding in luxury Jersey City building is ‘nightmare’
For Jordan Mendelsohn, 28, who lives in a luxury building with a rooftop pool, private gym, and floor-to-ceiling views of Manhattan, the Hudson River, and the Statue of Liberty, all a stone’s throw from New York City seemed like a dream. When she got the keys to her $3,600-a-month, two-bedroom apartment in September 2020. But six months later, it became a living nightmare.
Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
59 years later, Newark rally commemorated iconic 'I have a Dream' speech by Dr. Martin Luther King
A rally was held Sunday in Newark to commemorate the iconic "I have a Dream" speech by Dr. Martin Luther King.
Man harasses, slaps subway riders then slashes good Samaritan at Brooklyn station
A man slashed a good Samaritan who intervened as he was harassing and slapping subway riders at a Brooklyn station, police said Tuesday. The slashing happened at the Bedford Avenue station in Williamsburg on Sunday night.
Developer says deal to remake Newark hospital into high school is off
A developer who agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district said Friday that the deal was off, and he would convert the building into apartments instead. “The lease is void,” developer Albert Nigri told NJ Advance Media in a...
Jersey Cash 5 $202K Jackpot in Middlesex County
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn...
Newark missed responsibilities for students with disabilities, state finds
After a review of district records, policies, classroom visits, and interviews with child study team members and administration, the New Jersey Department of Education found that Newark Public Schools failed to meet six federal responsibilities for students with disabilities. The state has ordered the district to take corrective action by November.The state’s corrective action plan, released last Thursday by the district, found problems with reporting in education plans, notifying parents of...
Seafood Festival Customers Cry ‘Rip Off’ After Disastrous Event
Ticket holders say something fishy happened at this weekend's Hudson River Seafood Festival. An event touted as "total seafood nirvana" is being criticized for high prices and a lack of actual food. The festival took place on Saturday and Sunday at Riverfront Park in Beacon. Ticket holders expecting "buckets of shrimp" say they were met with insanely long lines and not nearly enough food to go around.
roi-nj.com
Rafael Holdings sells Newark building and 800-car garage for $49.4M
Rafael Holdings recently sold its building that houses its headquarters in Newark and an 800-car public garage for $49.4 million. The Newark-based early-stage novel cancer and immune metabolism therapeutics company said affiliates of the Sinai Equity Group purchased the property at 520 Broad St. Rafael Holdings said it expects net...
jazztimes.com
2022 TD James Moody Jazz Festival Announces Lineup
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), based in Newark, has announced the lineup for the TD James Moody Jazz Festival, named for the legendary saxophonist who although born in Savannah, Ga. was raised in that city. The festival, held Nov. 8-20 features a series of jazz-focused concerts and special events that also include dance, spoken word, hip-hop and film.
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
Five-story Monticello Ave. building approved in Jersey City
A five-story mixed-use building with 38 units will one day stand on Monticello and Jewett Avenue near McGinley Square, after the Jersey City Planning Board unanimously signed off on its approval at last week’s meeting. The applicants, Monticello 200 LLC, will use three lots, two vacant and one once...
