Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Stop sign: Ashtabula Edgewood renders Jefferson's offense pointless
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Jefferson as it was blanked 3-0 by Ashtabula Edgewood on August 29 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. The last time Ashtabula Edgewood and Jefferson played in a 3-2 game on October 22, 2020. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Kirtland hammers Elyria Catholic
Kirtland lit up the scoreboard on August 29 to propel past Elyria Catholic for a 5-1 victory in Ohio boys soccer on August 29. Recently on August 25 , Kirtland squared off with Wickliffe in a soccer game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Shelby, Madison, Willard QBs get statewide notice for passing efforts
COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is already two weeks deep. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
richlandsource.com
Chesterland West Geauga blanks Ashtabula Lakeside in shutout performance
Chesterland West Geauga's defense throttled Ashtabula Lakeside, resulting in an 8-0 shutout on August 29 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on August 24, Chesterland West Geauga faced off against Mentor Lake Catholic and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 25 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. For more, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Blank check: Chagrin Falls writes off Chardon NDCL with nothing but zeroes
No goals allowed and no problems permitted for Chagrin Falls as it controlled Chardon NDCL's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio girls soccer matchup on August 29. Chagrin Falls charged in front of Chardon NDCL 3-0 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Kirtland pushes past Beachwood
No worries, Kirtland's defense took care of business on Saturday, keying a 5-0 shutout of Beachwood in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Recently on August 23 , Kirtland squared off with Geneva in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Canton South sets early tone to dominate Uhrichsville Claymont
Canton South wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 37-8 victory over Uhrichsville Claymont at Canton South High on August 27 in Ohio football action. The last time Canton South and Uhrichsville Claymont played in a 41-7 game on August 27, 2021. We...
richlandsource.com
Jetstream: Chardon's early advantage leaves Camden in its wake
Chardon jump-started its momentum from the beginning to defeat Camden 36-6 on August 27 in Ohio football action. Chardon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Camden through the first quarter.
RELATED PEOPLE
richlandsource.com
Mogadore engulfs Galena Columbus in point barrage
Mogadore's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Galena Columbus 48-13 on August 27 in Ohio football action. Mogadore opened with a 14-6 advantage over Galena Columbus through the first quarter.
Mohawk High School football cancels game against Quaker Valley as hazing investigation continues
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mohawk High School's football team will remain sidelined this week as a hazing investigation continues.The New Castle News reports that this week's game against Quaker Valley has been canceled.Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will remain inactive until at least September 4, which means they cannot practice or play any games.The Lawrence County District Attorney's Office recently announced an investigation into alleged misconduct.The school district says they're cooperating with the investigation and the football program has been inactive since August 19.
richlandsource.com
Cleveland VASJ outduels Geneva in competitive clash
Playing with a winning hand, Cleveland VASJ trumped Geneva 2-1 in Ohio girls volleyball on August 27. Recently on August 23 , Geneva squared off with Pepper Pike Orange in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls rains down on Middlefield Cardinal
Chagrin Falls' competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Middlefield Cardinal 3-1 at Chagrin Falls High on August 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on August 23, Chagrin Falls faced off against Ashtabula Edgewood and Middlefield Cardinal took on Orwell Grand Valley on August 23 at Middlefield Cardinal High School. For a full recap, click here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mohawk Schools update plan for football program
Mohawk Schools issued an updated statement Monday laying out how they plan to handle their football program during an ongoing investigation into allegations about members of the high school team.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Missing: Gary Warner
SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing. Gary Warner is 67. He’s missing from Salem, Ohio. Warner was last seen on March 30. Anyone with information is asked to call (330)337-7811.
WFMJ.com
Hagan for state senate sign burned in Youngstown, Rulli claims it was an inside job
A political sign in support of a candidate for an Ohio Senate seat was vandalized Sunday. Democratic candidate Bob Hagan posted a picture of the burning sign on Twitter. He said the picture of the sign was sent to him by someone that lives nearby and put the fire out.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Storms bring stunning skies, waterspouts in NE Ohio
Multiple FOX 8 viewers have sent in their photos from around Northeast Ohio Monday night as storms continue to roll through the area.
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
New Canfield restaurant holding open interviews
R46 is hiring and holding open interviews every day this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found In This Ohio Diner
Here in Ohio, we're fortunate enough to have access to tons of authentic cuisines from around the world. You'll find Italian, African, and of course, amazing Eastern European restaurants throughout the Buckeye State but there's one little unassuming diner that stands out from the rest.
Comments / 0