Rockford Scanner™: Large Bar Fight in Machesney Park
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
Teen robbers hit Rockford man in the face with a handgun
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 26-year-old man was sent to the hospital by four teens who robbed him in the 1700 block of S. Main Street on Saturday. Police said the crime happened around 12:30 a.m. Officers were called to a local emergency room to meet with the victim, who said he […]
Fiery car crash damages Rockford home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders say a car crash sparked a house fire at 700 N. Central Avenue a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. One of the two vehicles in the crash struck the house and caused the vehicle to catch on fire. The flames spread to the house and caused severe damage. Fire […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue
One person hit by car on Rockford’s west side
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Officers from the Rockford Police Department are asking the public to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Rockton Avenue as one person was hit by a car. Police tweeted out just before 8:50 p.m. Friday regarding the incident calling it a “personal injury” accident. The...
10 cars stolen over the weekend in ‘Kia Boyz’ car thefts
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — In the last weekend alone, police say 10 Kia and Hyundai cars have been stolen in Winnebago County, and police say the thieves are young – some only 10-years-old – inspired by a TikTok trend. Martin Rodriguez owns a 2020 Kia Sportage. On July 8th, he left home to take his […]
Man sentenced to 55 years in Rockford murder of McHenry County deputy
Prosecutors said Floyd Brown fired a gun from inside a Rockford motel room in 2019, killing Deputy Jacob Keltner.
Teens arrested in Rockford car burglary, assault to police officer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested 3 teens, one as young as 10-years-old, for a car burglary over the weekend. According to Rockford Police, officers responded to an in-progress burglary call in the area of 9th Avenue and 6th Street at 6:40 p.m. on Sunday. All three suspects were caught. A 13-year-old boy was charged […]
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Reports For Winnebago County
Man sentenced in murder of deputy
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man was sentenced to 55 years in prison Monday for the March 2019 murder of a McHenry County deputy. Floyd E. Brown appeared in federal court for sentencing Monday after being found guilty earlier this year on eight counts in connection with the murder of Jacob Keltner.
