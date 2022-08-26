ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

WDTV

Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, turns himself in

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man who was wanted in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old boy in turned himself in to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, officials said. Paul White, 43, was allegedly riding a motorcycle on Aug. 19 when he was involved in a hit-and-run. When...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Area residents asked to help find Charlie

MORGANTOWN – Folks in the Cheat Lake area are asked to be on the lookout for a Yorkie-Bichon mix that went missing during a day of fun on the lake. On Saturday afternoon, Amy Wagner and her husband were kayaking near the lake’s headwaters and their 12-year-old Yorkie-Bichon mix was along for the ride. The couple was on the south end of the lake paddling down along the Cheat River when they stopped on the bank to give Charlie a chance to take care of his business.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksburg, WV
Lootpress

Man taken to mental facility after threatening to kill officer and himself

KERENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was transported to a mental facility Thursday after threatening to kill himself as well as an officer. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2:45pm, Chief Deputy Brad Sharp received notice from a credible source that a threat had been made by an individual to kill “the sheriff” and then himself.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Semi-Truck Crashes into Tree that Falls onto Vehicle

According to WDTV, officials said a semi-truck crashed into a tree that fell onto a car Monday morning in Lost Creek. The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said the semi-truck crashed into a tree. The...
LOST CREEK, WV
wajr.com

Child escapes serious injury in Lost Creek crash

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A young child escaped serious injury in a crash on Buckhannon Pike. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said at 10:15 a.m. a semi-truck hit a tree in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike. The impact caused a tree limb to fall on a car passing through the area.
LOST CREEK, WV
WDTV

Semi crashes into tree that falls onto car

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a semi-truck crashed into a tree that fell onto a car Monday morning in Lost Creek. The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said the semi-truck crashed into a tree....
LOST CREEK, WV
The Recorddelta

MVC with injuries halts traffic on Brushy Fork Road

BUCKHANNON — On Monday, August 29, at approximately 11 a.m., the Upshur Communications Center reported a two motor vehicle collision (MVC) with injuries near the entrance of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) on Brushy Fork Road. According to the investigating department, Buckhannon Fire Department, Upshur County...
BUCKHANNON, WV
NewsBreak
Vandalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
connect-bridgeport.com

Marion County Roadwork to Lead to Traffic Delays into Friday Due to Milling, Paving, and Shoulder Work

FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. There will be a traffic delay on WV 218, Main Street, from the junction of US 250, Husky Highway, to the junction of North Street, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, through Friday, September 2, 2022, for milling, paving and shoulder work. Day-time operations only. One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
MARION COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Buckhannon pair get federal sentences for meth, fake cash

ELKINS, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a man and a woman, both from Upshur County, to federal prison terms, Monday, on drug and counterfeit charges. Kleeh sentenced Johnna Courtney, 41 of Buckhannon to 10 years in prison and Garry Moran, 42 also of Buckhannon, to seven years behind bars, United States […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

