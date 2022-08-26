Read full article on original website
Arrest Made, Another Warrant Issued as Woman ODs in Parking Lot on Suspected Fentanyl with Kids in Car
Bridgeport Police charged a 40-year-old Clarksburg man with child neglect with creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury after responding to a call last week along Thompson Drive, according to a Harrison County Magistrate Court filing. The man in question was Michael Wesley Potter. On August 23,...
Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, turns himself in
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man who was wanted in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old boy in turned himself in to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, officials said. Paul White, 43, was allegedly riding a motorcycle on Aug. 19 when he was involved in a hit-and-run. When...
West Virginia man turns himself in after hit-and-run with motorcycle that injured 7-year-old Weirton boy
The Weirton man who was wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy has turned himself in, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
Area residents asked to help find Charlie
MORGANTOWN – Folks in the Cheat Lake area are asked to be on the lookout for a Yorkie-Bichon mix that went missing during a day of fun on the lake. On Saturday afternoon, Amy Wagner and her husband were kayaking near the lake’s headwaters and their 12-year-old Yorkie-Bichon mix was along for the ride. The couple was on the south end of the lake paddling down along the Cheat River when they stopped on the bank to give Charlie a chance to take care of his business.
Woman charged after undercover meth buy in Upshur County
A woman has been charged after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover individual working with law enforcement in Upshur County.
Tractor-trailer flipped on side in crash on Route 33
A tractor-trailer flipped on its side in a crash in Randolph County Monday afternoon, but the driver was not hurt.
Man taken to mental facility after threatening to kill officer and himself
KERENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was transported to a mental facility Thursday after threatening to kill himself as well as an officer. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2:45pm, Chief Deputy Brad Sharp received notice from a credible source that a threat had been made by an individual to kill “the sheriff” and then himself.
Semi-Truck Crashes into Tree that Falls onto Vehicle
According to WDTV, officials said a semi-truck crashed into a tree that fell onto a car Monday morning in Lost Creek. The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said the semi-truck crashed into a tree. The...
Child escapes serious injury in Lost Creek crash
LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A young child escaped serious injury in a crash on Buckhannon Pike. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said at 10:15 a.m. a semi-truck hit a tree in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike. The impact caused a tree limb to fall on a car passing through the area.
Former BOE Worker, Farmer, Long-Time Leader at Bridgeport United Methodist, Thomas Ashby, Passes
Mr. Thomas Joseph Ashby, 89 years of age, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at his residence. He was born May 18, 1933 in Ellenboro, WV, the son of the late Guy and Jessie Idleman Ashby. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Sayres Ashby, on October.
Semi crashes into tree that falls onto car
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a semi-truck crashed into a tree that fell onto a car Monday morning in Lost Creek. The accident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said the semi-truck crashed into a tree....
MVC with injuries halts traffic on Brushy Fork Road
BUCKHANNON — On Monday, August 29, at approximately 11 a.m., the Upshur Communications Center reported a two motor vehicle collision (MVC) with injuries near the entrance of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) on Brushy Fork Road. According to the investigating department, Buckhannon Fire Department, Upshur County...
Marion County Roadwork to Lead to Traffic Delays into Friday Due to Milling, Paving, and Shoulder Work
FROM THE WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF HIGHWAYS, DISTRICT FOUR OFFICE. There will be a traffic delay on WV 218, Main Street, from the junction of US 250, Husky Highway, to the junction of North Street, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, through Friday, September 2, 2022, for milling, paving and shoulder work. Day-time operations only. One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers. Expect delays. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Webster, McDowell, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
West Virginia city’s last police officer hands in resignation, only the chief remains
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Starting August 26, the safety in the city of McMechen will now rest on one man’s shoulders. Chief of Police Don DeWitt says his only lieutenant turned in his resignation, leaving just the chief on call. 7NEWS first brought to you the officer shortage seen in McMechen. And as you […]
Mother sues West Virginia YMCA and city pool for son’s injuries
A mother is suing the YMCA and the Benwood City pool for her son’s injuries. According to the West Virginia Record, Rebecca Lanham is suing the YMCA and the Benwood Pool after her son, Landon, was allegedly injured during a camp at the pool. Lanham says that her son was injured after falling from the […]
Buckhannon pair get federal sentences for meth, fake cash
ELKINS, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a man and a woman, both from Upshur County, to federal prison terms, Monday, on drug and counterfeit charges. Kleeh sentenced Johnna Courtney, 41 of Buckhannon to 10 years in prison and Garry Moran, 42 also of Buckhannon, to seven years behind bars, United States […]
West Virginia fire department sells bourbon in fundraiser to honor late chief
JANE LEW, W.Va. — A West Virginia fire department has found a new way to say hail to the chief. A fundraiser by the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department, which has been in the works for a year, has finally begun,. One brand approved by the fire department is...
Wanted man found after search of Fairmont home turns up meth, troopers say
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday. Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a...
DHHR Reports 941 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 118; State Deaths at 7,277
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Tuesday, Aug.30 the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 581,638 with an increase of 941 new cases since the last update. Tuesday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given is...
