NCC names new student ambassadors

Nash Community College recently held an orientation and leadership session to welcome its student ambassadors for the 2022-23 academic year, Vivian Toler, Adria Blue, Brittany Vanorder and Jalen Williams.

Students are selected for the program based on application, letters of recommendation and an interview. They must be enrolled at NCC as a full-time student, maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.0 and demonstrate a commitment to academic and career success.

Ambassadors will complete service hours representing the college on and off-campus. They assist with campus events, campus tours and promote the college.

Toler of Rocky Mount completed Event Planning and Hospitality Management certificates at Nash Community College. She is currently enrolled in the Human Services Technology Substance Abuse program. Toler said she chose this program because she wants to help others flourish and overcome life’s obstacles.

She said the welcoming on-campus environment inspired her to continue her education at Nash Community College. Her favorite courses are psychology and communication. Among her proudest accomplishments, Toler said, is making the Dean’s List for her academic achievements and being selected as a student ambassador. In her free time, she enjoys shopping, singing, learning and organizing.

Blue of Wilson is a Nash Community College Cosmetology student. She said she enjoys putting a smile on others’ faces, especially when she is hairstyling. One of her proudest moments was placing third at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in the Promotional Bulletin Board category.

As an ambassador, Blue said she hopes to grow her leadership skills while making a difference in someone else’s life. In her free time, she enjoys reading, outreach with her church and singing.

Vanorder of Nashville is working toward an Associate Degree in Hospitality Management with the goal of becoming an event or wedding planner. She said she adores her family, especially her younger brother Devin, and wants to spend as much time with him as possible.

Vanorder said she chose to attend Nash Community College in order to obtain a degree in a field that she is passionate about while staying close to home. Brittany has helped plan events, including her brother’s birthday parties, which inspired her to study Hospitality Management.

As a student ambassador, she said she hopes to learn more about the college, activities offered and get more involved on campus. When Vanorder isn’t studying or at work, she enjoys reading and baking.

Williams of Castalia is in the Associate in Arts College Transfer program. He said NCC just felt like the right college for him to achieve his goal of attending a four-year institution.

Upon graduation, he said he plans to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees in psychology with the goal of becoming a therapist so he can help others in an underrepresented field.

Williams said he looks forward to expanding his leadership experience through the ambassador program. In his free time, he likes to spend time with friends.