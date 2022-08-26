Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Missing Florida Teen Found in Home of Former TeacherA.W. NavesPort Charlotte, FL
Granddaughter Desperately Searching For Her Missing GrandmotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFort Myers, FL
Florida Thrift Store and Garage Sale Finds that Were Worth ThousandsL. CaneTitusville, FL
Teenager Arrested for Having Gun in Car at SchoolNikyee CloughFort Myers, FL
Ask the Doctors: Atypical mycobacterial skin infections
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dr. Kim joined More in the Morning to talk about some of the common bacterial skin infections you might come across. For more information regarding atypical mycobacterial skin infections, please watch the video above.
Florida vegan mom gets life in prison for starvation death of son
FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Sheila O’Leary, 38, whose family followed a strict vegan diet, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O’Leary.
2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL
Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
Beagles removed from Virginia breeding facility available for adoption at Humane Society of Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - Thousands of beagles were saved from a medical testing facility in Virginia last month, and the Humane Society has been sending them across the country to find new homes. More than a dozen were just adopted over the weekend at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Now,...
Equine therapy nonprofit adds more horsepower to its Myakka facility
Although Arlon is 11 years old, a mature age for a quarter horse, he is about to be showered with toys and games. It's not that the staff at Sarasota Manatee Association for Riding Therapy near Myakka City expect its newest addition to be playful. It's a much different purpose.
More rescued beagles up for adoption in Sarasota
Over the weekend, more than a dozen beagles were adopted in Hillsborough County. Now, another group will soon be ready for adoption in Sarasota County.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Influential figure in Naples history celebrates her 94th birthday
NAPLES, Fla. — An influential figure in Southwest Florida history celebrated her 94th birthday on Saturday. In 1955, Thelma Hodges became one of the first nurses to serve at what would later become Naples Community Hospital. She and three others traveled from their hometown of Boston, Mass. to work at the newly-established hospital. At the time, Naples was considered a small fishing village.
76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
Girl, 13, struck in Osprey hit-and-run dies in hospital less than 2 weeks after crash
The 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Sarasota County on August 16 passed away in the hospital on Sunday.
Cape Coral mother gets life plus 65 years for son's death
Cape Coral mother gets life in prison plus 65 years for the murder of her 18-month-old son who died of starvation. Our Briana Brownlee spoke with the defense and takes us inside the courtroom.
6 Best Ft. Myers Beach Restaurants | Where to Eat on Ft. Myers Beach, FL
Located on a seven-mile-long barrier island that serves as a gateway to Southwest Florida, Fort Myers Beach is one of the Gulf Coast’s most stunningly picturesque regions. Known for its vibrant sunsets, pearly-white sands, and a true-blue Old Florida small town feel, Fort Myers is one precious slice of island paradise.
Fossils Fuel Trespassing Wave at Florida Construction Site
Fossil hunters are risking criminal charges and injury by nosing around for a piece of the past
Teen arrested for fight at Naples Forever 21 store
A 19-year-old woman was arrested after authorities say she started a fight at a clothing store inside the Coastland Center mall on Friday. Jillian Devitto was caught on camera fighting another woman at Forever 21, according to an arrest report from the Naples Police Department. The victim’s age was not disclosed.
Florida man found guilty of abusing his girlfriend’s 6-month-old
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was recently found guilty in connection with the 2020 abuse of a 6-month-old child who suffered head trauma. According to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office, on Feb. 20, 2020, Joseph Brooks was babysitting the child, who stopped breathing. Brooks reportedly did not call 911 but instead called the child’s mother.
