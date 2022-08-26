ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida vegan mom gets life in prison for starvation death of son

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — A vegan woman convicted of murder in the malnutrition death of her young son was sentenced Monday to life in prison. Sheila O’Leary, 38, whose family followed a strict vegan diet, was convicted in June on six charges — first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect — in the death of Ezra O’Leary.
LEE COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

2 Boston-based dining concepts plan multiple restaurants in SWFL

Two Massachusetts-based dining concepts with locations only in the Northeast are quickly expanding to Southwest Florida with multiple locations. Kelly’s Roast Beef and 110 Grill plan some of their first franchised restaurants in both Collier and Lee counties in 2023. “We are moving down to Florida,” said Jeff Doward,...
NAPLES, FL
fox4now.com

Influential figure in Naples history celebrates her 94th birthday

NAPLES, Fla. — An influential figure in Southwest Florida history celebrated her 94th birthday on Saturday. In 1955, Thelma Hodges became one of the first nurses to serve at what would later become Naples Community Hospital. She and three others traveled from their hometown of Boston, Mass. to work at the newly-established hospital. At the time, Naples was considered a small fishing village.
NAPLES, FL
10 Tampa Bay

76-year-old man drowns at beach in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 76-year-old man after he drowned at Crescent Beach on Saturday. Francisco Telesforo Campos La Nuez of Hollywood, Florida died at the scene after deputies and paramedics attempted to render aid, deputies wrote in a statement.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

BREAKING NEWS: Murder Suicide In Venice Florida

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting two related death investigations. Deputies were notified just after 5:00 p.m. Friday of a possible battery in the 800 block of E. Seminole Drive in Venice. The first deputy on scene was approached by a suspect armed with a knife, who was bleeding profusely from his torso area. The deputy began making verbal commands instructing the suspect to drop the knife. The suspect then threw the knife at the deputy and charged toward him. The deputy utilized non-lethal force and brought the suspect to the ground, utilizing the butt of his agency-issued firearm to defend himself during the attack.
VENICE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Teen arrested for fight at Naples Forever 21 store

A 19-year-old woman was arrested after authorities say she started a fight at a clothing store inside the Coastland Center mall on Friday. Jillian Devitto was caught on camera fighting another woman at Forever 21, according to an arrest report from the Naples Police Department. The victim’s age was not disclosed.
NAPLES, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida man found guilty of abusing his girlfriend’s 6-month-old

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was recently found guilty in connection with the 2020 abuse of a 6-month-old child who suffered head trauma. According to a news release from the State Attorney’s Office, on Feb. 20, 2020, Joseph Brooks was babysitting the child, who stopped breathing. Brooks reportedly did not call 911 but instead called the child’s mother.
FLORIDA STATE

