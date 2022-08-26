The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), state police and the Pennsylvania DUI Association gathered are urging motorists to celebrate Labor Day responsibly. According to PennDOT data, there were 945 crashes resulting in 12 fatalities statewide over the holiday weekend last year from Friday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 6. Of those, 106 crashes resulting in four fatalities were alcohol-related and 38 crashes resulting in three fatalities were drug-related.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO