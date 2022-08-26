Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Austintown woman jailed after overdosing with kids at home
An Austintown woman whose life may have been saved from a drug overdose by children has started serving a jail sentence for child endangering. Erin Acklin, 35, reported to the Mahoning County jail on Monday to begin a six-month sentence for a conviction on two counts of child endangering. According...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Heroin/Fentanyl that Caused a Death
(File Photo of the Federal Court Building in Pittsburgh, Pa.) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) A resident of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of distribution of a substance containing, heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Zachary Martin Cymbalak, age 35, pleaded...
explore venango
Police: 4-Year-Old Child Ingests Controlled Substance While in the Care of Local Couple
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local couple is facing child endangerment charges after their 4-year-old child allegedly ingested a controlled substance at their residence in Oil City. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Theresa L. Blauser and 39-year-old Michael J. Watterson,...
WFMJ.com
Police issue plea for info 9 years after disappearance of New Castle man
Although police say all credible leads have been exhausted in a nearly decade-old investigation, detectives say the cold case involving the disappearance of a New Castle man remains open. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, it was August 11, 2013, when Christopher Story was reported missing...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Monessen man indicted on federal drug, gun charges
A Monessen man was indicted by a federal grand jury after federal and state investigators said he was in possession of drugs on three occasions, according to court papers unsealed Monday. Rashawn Ford, 27, is charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a...
Indiana County meth lab bust shines light on large problem facing our region
WHITE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The discovery of a meth lab in Indiana County last week is providing another example of how meth is on the rise around our region. A tip about possible meth manufacturing inside a North 4th Avenue home just outside of Indiana led troopers to finding multiple one-pot cooking vessels inside, and three people facing charges.
Pennsylvania couple charged with homicide after 3-month-old dies from fentanyl toxicity; Found hiding in an attic
A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested and charged after their 3-month-old died from fentanyl toxicity. According to KDKA, Shannon McKnight, 23, and James May, 31, of Canonsburg, were arrested after their 3-month-old died at a hospital, and toxicology results showed positive results for fentanyl. According to the news outlet, the couple had their children sleeping […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
Washington County DA seeking death penalty against man accused of killing infant son
PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Washington County man charged with homicide in his baby’s death could face the death penalty. On Tuesday, Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh announced he is seeking the death penalty against Jordan Clarke. On May 23, Peters Township police responded to 148 Pleasantview...
cranberryeagle.com
Fire and Iron Club hosts nonprofit ride
ADAMS TWP — For Ed Gnoth, president of Fire and Iron Station 342 of Butler County, children learning to ride bicycles is the gateway to a love of motorcycles. “I mean, it happened to us,” he said, gesturing to the other motorcyclists around him. The station’s annual benefit...
Canonsburg parents charged with homicide after 3-month-old girl dies from fentanyl toxicity
CANONSBURG, Pa. — A mother and father from Canonsburg have both been charged with homicide after their 3-month-old baby died from fentanyl toxicity, the Washington County District Attorney announced Monday. James May, 31, and Shannon McKnight, 23, were arrested on Aug. 19 after officers found the couple in the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deputy halts courtroom attack before guilty plea in Monroeville Mall shooting
Before a courtroom attack disrupted a Monday plea hearing, the grief between the two mothers was palpable. One woman desperately wanted the other to know her son did not intend to kill anyone. The other woman tried to forgive the young man who took her own son’s life in the...
Man killed in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a wrong-way car crash in Westmoreland County. The 911 call for the crash along Route 31 between Renaissance Festival Lane and Nichols Road came in around 5:55 a.m., officials told Channel 11. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened in the area of Hughes Lane and Mount Pleasant Road.
cranberryeagle.com
Motorcycle ride honors deceased firefighters
ZELIENOPLE — Not only did a group of first responders show up Sunday for a 58-mile motorcycle ride honoring three young firefighters who died in January, 2010; the community also supported the annual event in record numbers. Paul Reynolds, chairman of the Harmony Fire District’s Brotherhood Memorial Ride and...
Chaos erupts in Allegheny County courtroom as suspect in Monroeville Mall shooting pleads guilty
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Chaos erupted in an Allegheny County courtroom Monday after detectives stopped a man who tried to attack the suspect in his brother’s death. ”A chair was broken and there was blood, and the desks were everywhere. Chairs were all over the place and people were screaming and running out. It was chaotic. Quite frankly, it was scary,” defense attorney, Casey White, told Channel 11.
wisr680.com
Butler Woman Charged For Breaking Son’s Arm
The mother of a one-year-old child is facing charges for allegedly breaking her son’s arm. This incident goes back to November 2021 according to police. 21-year-old Kylie Slattery of Butler brought her child to a BMH Faster Care location for a swollen left arm. The child was transferred to...
New deadly drug combo being seen across Ohio
Those who treat people with substance abuse problems say a new deadly drug combination is starting to show up on the streets in other parts of the country and other communities in Ohio.
explore venango
Police Release Details on Manhunt, Suspect Turns Himself In
CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man accused of stealing two vehicles and crashing one of them was taken into custody following a manhunt in Clarion County on Monday. On August 28 around 5:30 a.m., Clarion-based State Police was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66...
Couple arrested for drug trafficking in New Castle
Two people were arrested in Lawrence County as part of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking. Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office alleges that Dennis Reid and his girlfriend
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Home Destroyed By Sunday Night Fire
Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Once they learned the house was on fire, Butler Township firefighters were joined by crews from Prospect, Unionville, Evans City, Penn Township, Butler City and Connoquenessing to help.
