Butler County, PA

WFMJ.com

Austintown woman jailed after overdosing with kids at home

An Austintown woman whose life may have been saved from a drug overdose by children has started serving a jail sentence for child endangering. Erin Acklin, 35, reported to the Mahoning County jail on Monday to begin a six-month sentence for a conviction on two counts of child endangering. According...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Man Pleads Guilty to Distributing Heroin/Fentanyl that Caused a Death

(File Photo of the Federal Court Building in Pittsburgh, Pa.) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) A resident of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of distribution of a substance containing, heroin, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. Zachary Martin Cymbalak, age 35, pleaded...
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WFMJ.com

Police issue plea for info 9 years after disappearance of New Castle man

Although police say all credible leads have been exhausted in a nearly decade-old investigation, detectives say the cold case involving the disappearance of a New Castle man remains open. According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, it was August 11, 2013, when Christopher Story was reported missing...
NEW CASTLE, PA
County
Butler County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Butler County, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monessen man indicted on federal drug, gun charges

A Monessen man was indicted by a federal grand jury after federal and state investigators said he was in possession of drugs on three occasions, according to court papers unsealed Monday. Rashawn Ford, 27, is charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a...
MONESSEN, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania couple charged with homicide after 3-month-old dies from fentanyl toxicity; Found hiding in an attic

A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested and charged after their 3-month-old died from fentanyl toxicity. According to KDKA, Shannon McKnight, 23, and James May, 31, of Canonsburg, were arrested after their 3-month-old died at a hospital, and toxicology results showed positive results for fentanyl. According to the news outlet, the couple had their children sleeping […]
CANONSBURG, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Man Allegedly on Meth Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

MERCER/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an incident of disorderly conduct occurred on Sunday, August 28, around 8:55 a.m. on Allegheny Blvd./Progress Drive, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County. Police say 36-year-old Robert Castner, of Franklin, was reportedly under...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Fire and Iron Club hosts nonprofit ride

ADAMS TWP — For Ed Gnoth, president of Fire and Iron Station 342 of Butler County, children learning to ride bicycles is the gateway to a love of motorcycles. “I mean, it happened to us,” he said, gesturing to the other motorcyclists around him. The station’s annual benefit...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man killed in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a wrong-way car crash in Westmoreland County. The 911 call for the crash along Route 31 between Renaissance Festival Lane and Nichols Road came in around 5:55 a.m., officials told Channel 11. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened in the area of Hughes Lane and Mount Pleasant Road.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Motorcycle ride honors deceased firefighters

ZELIENOPLE — Not only did a group of first responders show up Sunday for a 58-mile motorcycle ride honoring three young firefighters who died in January, 2010; the community also supported the annual event in record numbers. Paul Reynolds, chairman of the Harmony Fire District’s Brotherhood Memorial Ride and...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chaos erupts in Allegheny County courtroom as suspect in Monroeville Mall shooting pleads guilty

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Chaos erupted in an Allegheny County courtroom Monday after detectives stopped a man who tried to attack the suspect in his brother’s death. ”A chair was broken and there was blood, and the desks were everywhere. Chairs were all over the place and people were screaming and running out. It was chaotic. Quite frankly, it was scary,” defense attorney, Casey White, told Channel 11.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wisr680.com

Butler Woman Charged For Breaking Son’s Arm

The mother of a one-year-old child is facing charges for allegedly breaking her son’s arm. This incident goes back to November 2021 according to police. 21-year-old Kylie Slattery of Butler brought her child to a BMH Faster Care location for a swollen left arm. The child was transferred to...
BUTLER, PA
explore venango

Police Release Details on Manhunt, Suspect Turns Himself In

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man accused of stealing two vehicles and crashing one of them was taken into custody following a manhunt in Clarion County on Monday. On August 28 around 5:30 a.m., Clarion-based State Police was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash on State Route 66...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Home Destroyed By Sunday Night Fire

Crews spent hours fighting a fire at a Butler Township home Sunday night. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9 p.m. for smoke coming from a home on Westview Drive. Once they learned the house was on fire, Butler Township firefighters were joined by crews from Prospect, Unionville, Evans City, Penn Township, Butler City and Connoquenessing to help.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

