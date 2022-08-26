Read full article on original website
WVNews
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Cecil Charles West, 86, of Keyser, West Virginia, passed away peac…
WVNews
YCF grant applications due Sept. 19
MORGANTOWN – Your Community Foundation of North Central West Virginia, Inc. is currently accepting applications from nonprofit organizations for the Women’s Giving Circle of North Central West Virginia and YCF Community Grants. All applications are available online at www.ycfwv.org and most are due by Sept.19.
WVNews
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because...
WVNews
DOT requests input on six-year highway plan
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hosting a virtual public workshop from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, for the public to review information on future federal transportation funding and projects for the next six years and provide comments on the Draft Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document.
WVNews
Final First Friday in Gallipolis Sept. 2
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WVNews) — A “Pregame Tailgate Party” theme will bring “First Friday” in Gallipolis to a close for the season. Katie Ratliff is the Downtown Revitalization Project Event Coordinator, and she believes “First Friday” was a success. The monthly event brought lots of people into the downtown area to enjoy food, shopping, games, and a movie in the park.
WVNews
Linda Warnick
GRANTSVILLE — Linda Lou Warnick, 68, of Grantsville, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug. 24, 1954, in Kingwood, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Charles Henry and Mary Lee (Dodd) Adams.
WVNews
COVID report
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three more West Virginians have died from COVID, the West Virg…
WVNews
Consumers warned of scam
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is warning consumers to be on the lookout for a Publishers Clearing House scam that continues to be reported around the state. A few have fallen victim since June when a fake letter with the state seal of West Virginia, supposedly...
WVNews
Glenville State University Homecoming events planned for October
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University will celebrate its annual Homecoming during the week of Oct. 10, culminating with the parade and football game Oct. 15. A number of events are planned throughout the week for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. Everyone is encouraged to make...
WVNews
Fed judge in West Virginia gives Las Vegas woman 87-month prison term for scamming older Americans
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 67-year-old Las Vegas woman was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for scamming 52 older Americans — from all across the country — out of a total of about $315,000. Northern West Virginia Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh...
WVNews
Former teacher's aides charged with not reporting abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two former teacher's aides have been charged with failing to report the abuse of special needs students at a West Virginia elementary school, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. The charges were announced Monday in connection with a case involving former special education teacher...
WVNews
Indiana abortion clinics sue to block state's near-total ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana abortion clinic operators filed a lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block the state’s near-total ban on abortions before it takes effect in about two weeks. . The lawsuit filed in a Monroe County court claims the ban “strips away the fundamental rights of people seeking...
WVNews
River Museum's Tribute to the River Festival kicks off Friday
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The River Museum Tribute to the River Festival at the Riverfront Park starts Friday and concludes the following evening. Various boats will be docking and passing through the Riverfront Park throughout the festival. The boats will include sternwheelers, cruisers and houseboats.
WVNews
Our House Tavern Museum hosts quilt show
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — If you have ever thought about learning to quilt, or just love looking at quilts, Our House Tavern Museum in Gallipolis is the place to be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. The museum is hosting a Quilt Show that will include old quilts and new quilts and hands-on demonstrations.
