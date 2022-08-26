CRANBERRY TWP — Butler County residents have a new invader to face in their gardens and plant beds. The spotted lanternfly, a brown-and-red-winged leaf-hopping insect, is an invasive species across much of the country. The bug has been found in Pennsylvania since 2014, and was first sighted on the eastern side of the state in Berks County, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

