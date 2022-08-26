Read full article on original website
Luella Mildred Plymale
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Luella Mildred Plymale daughter of the late Estus and Elsie Plymale died on February 3, 2022. She was born April 28,1929 and raised in Gallia, County.
Linda Warnick
GRANTSVILLE — Linda Lou Warnick, 68, of Grantsville, died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland. Born Aug. 24, 1954, in Kingwood, W.Va., she was a daughter of the late Charles Henry and Mary Lee (Dodd) Adams.
Glenville State University Homecoming events planned for October
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University will celebrate its annual Homecoming during the week of Oct. 10, culminating with the parade and football game Oct. 15. A number of events are planned throughout the week for students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends. Everyone is encouraged to make...
Former teacher's aides charged with not reporting abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two former teacher's aides have been charged with failing to report the abuse of special needs students at a West Virginia elementary school, the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office said. The charges were announced Monday in connection with a case involving former special education teacher...
