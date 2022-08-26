Read full article on original website
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay
Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
Why the 3rd Anniversary Is the Perfect Time to Jump Into Pokémon Masters EX
On August 28, Pokémon Masters EX will be celebrating its third anniversary, and there are big plans for the mobile game that features an ever-expanding original story, team-ups between the most iconic Pokémon and Trainers of all-time, and so much more. While all of the exciting details on...
64 - Live@Alcatraz
This Datapoint is found in the waters off the North-Eastern coast of the Isle of Spires. To get there, head for the North-Eastern peninsula of the island and bring up the map screen. To the North is some Stealth Kelp (represented as dark splotches on the map), forming a sort of ring. It'll be right on the edge of the map, and directly East of the Horus smashed into the Golden Gate Bridge.
Shattering Crystal
The Shattering Crystal is obtained inside the Academy of Raya Lucaria, a legacy dungeon in North Liurnia. It can be found on the upper floor of the Church of the Cuckoo near the entrance, but you'll need to cross the rooftops north of the Debate Parlor to reach the church rooftops and an open window.
PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak
The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Wiki Guide
Fiona is one of the characters in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 who can recruit to join your team. This Hero can be unlocked by completing the required Hero Quest - Transparent Dreams. On this page, you can find details about Fiona's class, character overview as well as their skills.
25 - MERASUR Sweet
This Datapoint is located in Dunehollow, but cannot be collected until you complete "The Sea of Sands" main quest. Once you've done this, go to the arena where you fought the Tideripper: on the Northern edge will be an advertising tower, close to the circular pool of water. Climb up and check under the base of the tower to find the Datapoint.
Victoria 3 Hands-On: Aiming to Make Grand Strategy...Grander
We took a deep-dive hands-on into Victoria 3, the latest in Paradox's grand-strategy series in which you do your best to manage the complicated task of effectively ruling in the 19th century. Previewed by Jon Bolding.
65 - Jeeva Rescued by First Imperator
This Datapoint is found in the Northern bay of the Isle of Spires, where the Shrouded Heights Vista Point is (it's South-West of the giant Horus smashed into the Golden Gate bridge). In the waters here, visible from the map screen, is a domed building (known as the Palace of...
Eldin Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Eldin Region Shrines. There are a total of 10 Eldin Shrines to find in BotW. See the list below for detailed information on how to find, access, and complete the Shrines.
Tabantha Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Tabantha Region Shrines. There are a total of 6 Tabantha Shrines in BotW. See the list below for how to find, access, and complete each of the Shrines.
16 - Donation Offer
This Datapoint is located in the Northern area of the Stillsands ruins. It'll be East-North-East of the Stillsands Relic Ruins, and directly East of the Stillsands Salvage Contractor. Look on the map for a three-pronged building: it'll be on the prong pointing South-East. If you've completed "The Sea of Sands" quest, the building will also have Tap to Reveal.
Hateno Shrines
This page is a part of IGN's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wiki Guide, and will walk you through the Hateno Region Shrines. There are a total of seven Hateno Shrines in BotW, and below you can check out a list of each shrine. Click on the shrine of your choice to find its location and a walkthrough for it.
The Great War: Western Front - Official Reveal Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for The Great War: Western Front, an upcoming real-time strategy game that allows players to experience World War 1 through the eyes of both Theatre Commander and Field Commander. The Great War: Western Front is coming to PC in 2023. Commanding either the Allied Nations or...
61 - Forever Young
This Text Datapoint is found in the North-Eastern part of the Isle of Spires. Here, look for a Fire Clawstrider Site on the inner coast: just West of it through a cathedral is a tent area on top of a building in the sand.
Kavanagh County Park Service
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Kavanagh County Park Service, located in Rojas Desert North.
Daily Deals: Grab a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S Today
Whether PlayStation, Nintendo, or Xbox is your thing, there's a console in stock for you today. First, the still hard-to-find PS5 is in stock at Walmart, with Horizon Forbidden West included. Xbox fans can check out the deal on an Xbox Series S that comes included with a select game of your choice, including Elden Ring or Forza Horizon 5. The Xbox Series X is also in stock at Best Buy and Walmart. And, the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon Edition is now orderable on Amazon. Plus, check out more deals like the lowest price ever on a 65" LG C2 OLED 4K TV, or the latest Apple iPad for only $279.99, and more.
73 - Crawl Tonight
This Datapoint is found at a top of a tower located East of the Isle of Spires Vista Point, and West of the Landfall Tallneck. It'll be between a Stalker Site and a Fire Clawstrider Site. To start your climb, check the North face of the rusty roofed area at...
Stars of Ruin
Stars of Ruin is obtained by interacting with Primeval Sorcerer Lusat, as part of Sorceress Sellen's Questline. He can be found in the hidden Sellia Hideaway dungeon at the northeastern border of Caelid and Dragonbarrow, but his prison can only be opened with a Sellian Sealbreaker given by Sellen herself.
63 - Oops
This amusing Datapoint, originally missing from the game, is found in the Widemaw Site lake on the Isle of Spires. It can be found on some ground-level rubble in the ruins North-East of the Relic Ruins.
